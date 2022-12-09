Traders Eye Paytm Shares in Mumbai as Board to Consider Buyback
(Bloomberg) -- Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd. will be in focus on Friday, with the operator of India’s largest digital payments provider set to explore a buyback.
The company, which operates Paytm, on Thursday said its board is scheduled to meet on Dec. 13 to consider the proposal to repurchase fully paid-up equity shares.
“The management believes that given the Company’s prevailing liquidity/ financial position, a buyback may be beneficial for our shareholders,” it wrote in an exchange filing.
After a much-watched listing, the stock is down 62% this year as questions swirl around profitability, competition and costs related to marketing and employee stock options. The weak performance, worsened by a global tech selloff, is stark compared with the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex Index’s recent rise to a fresh record high.
There are eight buy recommendations on the stock, and three hold and one sell rating, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.
