Traders’ Flight to Safety Is About the Next Recession, Not Banks

Jan-Patrick Barnert
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Fears of tightening financial conditions leading to a recession are driving traders to rethink their risk exposure and seek out safety in the stock market.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“It ain’t pretty out there,” said Charlie McElligot, cross-asset strategist at Nomura Securities International. “The bank ‘profitability crisis’ has become a ‘solvency crisis,’ and will act as a catalyst for a substantial tightening impulse in financial conditions.”

The repositioning started about two weeks ago when the problems in the US banking system became clear with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. The shift might look and feel extra violent at times, not just because the financial sector is at the center of it all, but also because the stock market had rallied to start the year. That’s now being quickly unwound.

However, the risks have been there for a while and go beyond the problems in the financial system. Double-digit declines in the likes of Deutsche Bank AG or France’s Societe Generale SA over the past month mostly reflect the impact on bank’s earnings if lending activity shrinks and the firms might have to ramp up their loan loss provisions.

Alongside banks, other growth-sensitive sectors tumbled on Friday with energy stocks falling as West Texas Intermediate crude dipped below $70 per barrel gain. Autos and miners were among the worst performers, and commercial real estate shares slumped. Investors instead dashed for industries perceived as more resilient to economic downturns, including food, pharma and telecoms.

This kind of positioning is among the reasons stock markets will test new lows in the next thee to six months, Bank of America analysts led by Michael Hartnett wrote in a note Friday.

More evidence is found in factor models, where money managers are avoiding companies with high levels of leverage and equity volatility. They also are ditching shares that screen highly for dividends and buybacks, a clear sign investors expect companies to preserve cash going forward rather then blasting it out to shareholders.

Meanwhile, gold briefly traded above $2,000 as investors seek out safe harbors to weather any oncoming storm. Money market funds also attracted their largest inflows since March 2020 in the week through March 22, with more than $300 billion moving into cash over the course of the past month, according to a Bank of America note that cites EPFR Global data.

Equity market volatility is not yet near the levels seen last week, with the Cboe VIX Index trading at 23. However implied volatility for US equity indexes and ETFs remains “pretty tense,” according to McElligot, while the so-called VVIX Index, which measures volatility of volatility, showed demand for tail risk hedging.

“For the lack of better words, our outlook is negative,” said Marko Kolanovic, the chief global markets strategist at JPMorgan Chase & Co. at a conference in Frankfurt, Germany, on Wednesday. As for positioning, Kolanovic advises investors to go more toward cash and short-term bonds where you get “paid to wait for the situation to clear up.”

--With assistance from Michael Msika.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • US Bank Deposits Decline by Most in Nearly a Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Deposits at US lenders posted the biggest decline in nearly a year during the week when multiple bank failures triggered the latest bout of global financial turmoil.Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Drops in Selloff Citi Describes as IrrationalRussia Seeks 400,000 More Recruits as Latest Ukraine Push Stalls‘Zoom Towns’ Exploded in the Work-From-Home Era. Now New Residents Are Facing LayoffsBuy-or-Rent Premium Is Highest Since 2006 Housing BubbleThe decline was entirely due to

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Aide Warns Against Sanctions Fatigue

    (Bloomberg) -- Poland’s prime minister said the appetite for an 11th round of EU sanctions was waning in some European capitals that he didn’t specify by name, despite repeated urging by Ukraine for more measures. Zelenskiy’s chief of staff quickly called for “no softening” of sanctions against Moscow. Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Drops in Selloff Citi Describes as IrrationalRussia Seeks 400,000 More Recruits as Latest Ukraine Push Stalls‘Zoom Towns’ Exploded in the Work-From-Home Era.

  • The Stock Market Keeps Gaining. The Risks Keep Building.

    Never underestimate the stock market’s ability to prioritize hope over experience. Hope would suggest that everything will work out fine: The banking panic that began with Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse is just a blip; the Federal Reserve’s quarter-point interest-rate hike, despite the turmoil in the financial system, is sound monetary policy; and the bounce that began in October really was the start of a new bull market. As Fed Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged on Wednesday, the latest one is sure to slow the economy.

  • Nvidia CEO: 'We're seeing an acceleration in demand... because of generative AI'

    Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told Yahoo Finance that the company is seeing an increase in demand around generative AI.

  • 5 things you may have missed during a pivotal week for the Fed and markets

    So much for market calm.

  • I Own 12 High-Yield Dividend Stocks. Here's the Best of the Bunch.

    How high of a dividend yield does a stock need to have to be considered a high-yield stock? Opinions vary. However, many investors would include any stock with a yield that's greater than that offered by 10-year U.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 80% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    One of the fastest-growing companies in the cybersecurity industry is up for grabs at a steep discount.

  • Charles Schwab Stock Got Hit in the Bank Mess. Be Careful.

    The brokerage’s stock has plunged by more than a third this year as customers yank cash from low-yielding “sweep” accounts. What’s ahead.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: Buying This Magnificent Growth Stock Could Be a Genius Move Right Now

    The stock market has shown remarkable resilience so far this year despite the odds of a recession and the recent banking turmoil in the U.S., which is evident from the S&P 500 index's 4% gains in 2023. It is worth noting that the S&P 500 has a history of bouncing back strongly following a bear market. The index has averaged a 38% return in the 12 months after hitting lows during a bear market.

  • Four Banks Collapsed. Worries About Two Others Persist. Will They Fall?

    For the third consecutive week, the weekend promises to be decisive for the banking sector, as investors fear that Silicon Valley Bank's difficulties will spread. On March 10 regulators had to shut down the bank, resulting in the second-biggest bank failure in American history, after the collapse of Washington Mutual in the financial crisis of 2008. The crisis also reached Europe, pushing the Swiss government to force UBS to urgently buy its compatriot Credit Suisse for the modest sum of $3.24 billion.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy If You Want to Get Paid Every Month

    If you have bills to pay every month, like most of us, buying stocks that make dividend payments every month could make your budgeting process a lot easier. Of course, buying stocks simply because they pay every month isn't a great strategy. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NYSE: PFLT) is a business development company (BDC) with unusually predictable cash flows.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Reverses on Tesla, Selling

    Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF has dropped 43% during the past year, but has rebounded 21% so far this year.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The popular growth stock investor who took the investing world by storm in 2020 is winning again in 2023. Let's check out her shopping list.

  • 3 Affordable & Diverse Top-Rated REITs to Buy Now

    Here are 3 Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) REIT stocks that investors may want to consider as they appear to be trading at a discount.

  • 86% of Warren Buffett's $322 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Only 8 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett isn't infallible, but he does have a knack for running circles around Wall Street. Since taking the reins, the 3,787,464% aggregate return for Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) is more than 153 times greater than the 24,708% total return, including dividends paid, for the benchmark S&P 500. The Oracle of Omaha's overwhelming success is attributed to his patience as an investor, his willingness to buy cyclical companies and dividend stocks, and his rather narrow research focus, which makes him an expert in a handful of sectors and industries.

  • Oracle Cuts Cerner Jobs After CEO Promised to ‘Clean Up’ Health Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. has cut jobs at its Cerner digital health-records unit, particularly in marketing, as the software giant works to integrate last year’s $28.3 billion acquisition.Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Drops in Selloff Citi Describes as IrrationalRussia Seeks 400,000 More Recruits as Latest Ukraine Push Stalls‘Zoom Towns’ Exploded in the Work-From-Home Era. Now New Residents Are Facing LayoffsBuy-or-Rent Premium Is Highest Since 2006 Housing BubbleWorkers were informed

  • How safe are credit unions amid bank turmoil?

    A series of bank collapses in recent weeks has given some depositors the jitters, with many moving their funds to larger institutions for safety. So how are credit unions faring?

  • 4 Oilfield Services Stocks to Gain From the Prospering Industry

    With the expectations that crude price will remain solid, demand for oilfield services will stay strong, making the outlook for the Zacks Oil & Gas- Field Services industry bright. SLB, HAL, RES and PUMP are expected to benefit the most from this.

  • Treasury bills’ popularity is booming after the Fed raised rates. Here’s what you need to know, and how to buy them

    Experts say investors may be able to generate attractive, short-term returns as the Fed continues to raise rates

  • U.S. Banks are sitting on $1.7 trillion in unrealized losses, research says. That’s not a problem—until it is

    "As long as people aren't all coming in at the same time and demanding that their deposits back, you're okay, but that's exactly what's been happening," Prof. Stephan Weiler told Fortune. "So the chances of facing those unrealized losses are going up."