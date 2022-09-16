Traders Hedge on Yen Rebound Ahead of Bank of Japan Meeting

(Bloomberg) -- Traders are scurrying to hedge against potential gains in the yen, spurred by fears of intervention and uncertainty surrounding next week’s Bank of Japan policy meeting.

The yen rallied 0.4% against the dollar Friday as investors position ahead of the BOJ’s Sept. 22 policy decision. Some are placing hedges in the option market, with the premium to protect against a sharp gain over the next week compared to a decline jumping to the highest level in three months.

The yen has tumbled almost 20% this year against the dollar as the BOJ sticks to its negative-rate policy while the Federal Reserve leads the rest of the world in tightening, leading to a widening yield differential. While Japanese policy makers have warned of intervention to stop further currency declines, it’s the central bank that will have the biggest impact on its direction.

“Investors will treat every BOJ meeting as carrying some risk of a change in rhetoric or policy by the central bank” given Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s comments on yen volatility earlier this month, said David Forrester, senior foreign-exchange strategist at Credit Agricole CIB Hong Kong Branch. “The most weight will be placed on meetings with quarterly forecast reviews and the release of the BOJ’s outlook for economic activity and prices.”

The central bank’s yield-curve-control policy has been put to the test in recent months, with the 10-year yield testing the upper boundary of its 0.25% guided target amid a backdrop of rising global rates. BOJ Governor Kuroda said at the Jackson Hole symposium last month that he has “no choice” but to keep easing monetary policy because the nation’s inflation rate is expected to fall later this year.

Investors now have to pay a 2.37% premium to hedge dollar-yen’s downside for one week compared with protection against spot rallying over the same period. Traders were already concerned that the yen may rise after the finance ministry ramped up its rhetoric about potential intervention to stem a slide that saw the yen weaken toward 145 against the dollar earlier this week.

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Thursday said the government wouldn’t rule out options including intervention in foreign exchange markets, a day after the Nikkei reported that the BOJ conducted a so-called rate check in the currency market, a move seen as a precursor for intervention.

