Traders Hold Breath as China Markets to Reopen After Holiday

Bloomberg News
·7 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s financial markets are set to open for the first time in a week on Friday, with investors bracing for volatility from a surprise default in the property sector coupled with the global energy shortage.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Golden Week holiday offered a rare respite from a months-long regulatory onslaught that’s sent shock waves through the world’s financial markets. As trading resumes focus will be on where Beijing will strike next and the impact of Fantasia Holdings Group Co.’s dollar-bond default this week, the first in the industry since China Evergrande Group sank deeper into crisis.

There will be intense interest in how the People’s Bank of China can keep liquidity ample given the wall of short-term debt due this month. About 340 billion yuan ($53 billion) of 14-day reverse repurchase agreements will mature on Friday when onshore markets reopen.

Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong are about 0.2% lower since onshore markets last traded. On Wednesday they dropped to levels not seen since China’s equity bubble burst in 2016, before rebounding on Thursday. In a positive note overnight, Chinese technology stocks listed in the U.S. gained for a third straight day amid improved risk appetite. The offshore yuan was little changed.

Sentiment among Chinese investors “has recently recovered to a neutral level, but the trend is decidedly downward and the upside is capped by recent domestic default stories,” said Olivier d’Assier, head of APAC applied research at Qontigo. “The main issues affecting sentiment have been purely domestic so far, but on the geopolitical front, the U.S.-China trade talks have yet to take place and this issue remains unresolved.”

Relations with the U.S. are under the microscope after news that President Joe Biden plans to meet Xi Jinping virtually by year end. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai is also set to speak to Vice Premier Liu He in coming days, with the two countries still at loggerheads over China’s commitments in the January 2020 trade deal.

Here’s what to watch out for when business resumes:

Equities

Stocks in Hong Kong were choppy while the mainland was away. A selloff in technology names sent the Hang Seng Tech Index to record lows on Wednesday before rallying Thursday. Health-tech shares like JD Health International Inc. and Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd. were among the names that tumbled, while other big-cap names like Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Meituan saw five straight days of losses before Thursday’s recovery.

PBOC Governor Yi Gang said late on Thursday that China would continue taking steps to curb monopolistic behavior among internet platform companies.

Property investors were also spooked after Fantasia suffered a default on a dollar bond. Chinese property stocks like Sunac China Holdings Ltd. and China Aoyuan Group Ltd. both saw plunges of over 10% on Tuesday, as fears grew over highly-leveraged developers.

“There might be a little bit of fear about what is happening, the contagion effect,” said Jun Bei Liu, portfolio manager at Tribeca Investment Partners. She expects the markets to be “flat or modestly positive,” with some weakness in the property sector.

A Surprise Default in China Worsens Evergrande Contagion Fears

Credit and FX

The missed payment by Fantasia and the Evergrande uncertainty prompted a sharp selloff in China’s offshore debt market. Wild bond swings were accentuated by thin liquidity during the holidays.

Traders are watching to see if the return to desks in mainland China can provide a steadying influence, as investors digest the rising default risks in the debt-laden sector. China’s onshore AA-rated corporate bonds, which are considered junk-level on the mainland, will remain in the spotlight. A further widening of their spreads to government debt could take the gap to the biggest in about a year.

The onshore yuan, which has traded in a tight band of slightly more 1% since July, may stay boxed in that range in the near term as there was little activity in the offshore counterpart during the week-long holidays. However, a gauge that tracks China’s currency versus 24 peers is around the highest level since early 2016.

As well as the reverse repos maturing Friday, the following week sees 500 billion yuan in reverse repurchase agreements and another 500 billion yuan from a medium-term lending facility is also set to expire.

The central bank added a net 790 billion yuan via open market operations since Sept. 17 in 10 consecutive injections. That’s the longest string of short-term funding since August 2020, when the PBOC boosted cash in the financial system for 13 days.

Overnight interbank funding costs spiked 78 basis points to 2.27% on Sept. 30, the biggest intraday jump since January. The cash tightness was spurred by higher demand from banks at quarter end for regulatory checks and tax payments, with the week-long holiday exacerbating the issue.

Energy Crunch

Commodities traders will be anxious to play catch-up after a turbulent week for materials and energy.

Thermal coal will trade after ending last week near a record high on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange. Since then, more details about China’s plans to boost supply at all cost have trickled out, India’s shortage of the fuel has heightened, and markets for substitute fuel natural gas have whipsawed amid European shortages and Russian promises to help stabilize markets.

Crude traders will be keenly watching fuel oil on the Shanghai Futures Exchange to see how natural gas turmoil affects the product. Asian buyers are paying top dollar for a variety of fuels as they seek alternatives to increasingly pricey gas.

Metals traders will be bracing for volatility with markets for steel, iron ore, copper and others reopening, with a focus on how power shortages in the country will affect both output and consumption of the materials.

Palm oil and soybean meal may be set for sharp moves, with China’s energy crisis seen severely affecting the processing industry. Several soybean crushing plants were forced to shut, leading to a continuous slide in soybean meal inventories that have boosted prices of animal feed. Palm oil futures in Kuala Lumpur surged to a record while China’s been away.

Spending

Investors will also be closely watching retail and consumption data from the holiday to gauge the strength of the economy and the market’s ongoing recovery from the coronavirus outbreaks.

The number of trips taken on China’s roads on Wednesday was 34% below levels seen in 2019, according to the transport ministry, and 2.2% lower than last year. Trips taken on roads, rail and other transport networks have been consistently a third below pre-pandemic levels for each of the first five days of the week-long break.

Chinese ‘Golden Week’ Travel Drops as Consumers Spend at Home

There was brighter news for cinemas, with ticket sales during the holiday reaching 4.25 billion yuan as of 5 p.m. local time Thursday, Xinhua News Agency reports, citing preliminary data from the film administration. Ticket sales during the holiday in 2019 and 2020 were 5.05 billion yuan and 3.7 billion yuan, respectively, according to Xinhua.

In a note on Monday, Citigroup Inc. said that box office sales in the first three days of the holiday were better than expected, though total sales will likely trend below the 2019 record.

Meanwhile, consumer goods such as Moutai liquor and pu-er tea are in focus after Beijing on Tuesday banned loans for speculating on certain luxury consumer goods to prevent the “disorderly expansion of capital.” Kweichow Moutai Co., China’s most valuable stock and producer of premium baijiu, has been working to ease regulator scrutiny over distributors’ hoarding of bottles and bidding up prices.

(Updates with overnight performance of Chinese stocks in the U.S., comments from PBOC governor and travel decline during Golden Week.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin America

    (Bloomberg Markets) -- One evening in August, Gabriel Boric sat outdoors on a bench, listening and taking notes. A light jacket covered the tattoos on his forearms, but his thick beard and full head of unruly hair betrayed him as the rabble-rousing student protester he was not long ago. In a working-class neighborhood of Santiago, the capital of Chile, he represented the vanguard of a fast-­rising left-wing political movement.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ O

  • Chinese ‘Golden Week’ Travel Drops as Consumers Spend at Home

    (Bloomberg) -- Travel during China’s “Golden Week” national vacation was down by a third on pre-pandemic levels, with government measures to contain sporadic coronavirus outbreaks prompting holidaymakers to spend closer to home.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseT

  • Natural-Gas Shortage Sets Off Scramble Ahead of Winter

    Tankers are being diverted and manufacturers are slowing production as countries and businesses battle to secure supply, and energy prices have hit record levels. The resurgence in demand from economies bouncing back from the pandemic and other factors caught traders, shipowners and energy executives off guard.

  • New Zealand adding vaccination requirement as it prepares to reopen its international borders

    Starting Nov. 1, New Zealand will require non-citizens to be fully vaccinated to enter. Most international travel is still banned until at least 2022.

  • Should You Invest in the Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)?

    Sector ETF report for PSI

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Zuckerberg Responds to Claims That Facebook Prioritizes Profit as ‘Just Not True’

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg addressed a recent series of negative stories about the company for the first time by saying accusations that it puts profit over user safety are “just not true.”Most Read from BloombergHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaClimate Scientists Created a SWAT Team for Weather Disaste

  • Hedge fund legend David Einhorn warns investors aren't doing their homework, predicts stubborn inflation, and says crypto is too complex for him in a new interview. Here are the 10 best quotes.

    The Greenlight Capital boss said too few investors are scrutinizing financials, and blamed product shortages on underinvestment in staid companies.

  • The Recent Pullback in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    The investing game is rarely plain sailing. While no doubt investors would like the choices that make up their portfolio to always go up, the reality is more complicated. There are periods when even shares of the world’s most successful companies have been on a downward trajectory for one reason or another. While it’s no fun watching a stock you own drift to the bottom, any savvy investor knows that if the company’s fundamentals are sound to begin with, the pullback is often a gift in disguise.

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what retail investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • Why shares of these two old automakers are on fire

    The trade over the past month has been to bet on two of the oldest automakers in the game. Here's why.

  • Charlie Munger Just Doubled Down on Alibaba: Should Investors Follow Suit?

    In a recent regulatory filing, The Daily Journal (NASDAQ: DJCO) disclosed that it had bought more shares of Chinese giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) with its corporate cash. The decision was probably the work of Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's partner and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) vice chairman. Munger is also the chairman of The Daily Journal and holds 3.6% of the company's shares.

  • Billionaire Peter Thiel's Palantir pops — 3 more of his ideas that could soar next

    Pay attention. These three Thiel stocks can surge at any moment.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in October

    There's little question that marijuana stocks have an opportunity to show investors the green. The easiest way to begin this list is with the cannabis stock that I referred to as the absolute worst place to put your money to work in the weed industry, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL). Between cash, cash equivalents, and long-term investments, Sundial is lugging around about $950 million, with no debt.

  • 1 No-Brainer Stock With 132% Upside, According to Wall Street

    This semiconductor stock is generating red-hot growth, and some think that will be reflected in the stock price this year.

  • 3 Lightning-Quick Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 1,334% to 22,562% in 3 Years

    Growth stocks have dominated the investing landscape since the end of the Great Recession in 2009 -- and with good reason. Historically low lending rates and an accommodative Federal Reserve have rolled out the red carpet for fast-growing companies to borrow at will. Based on their 2020 sales, the following three lightning-quick growth stocks are expected by Wall Street to deliver sales increases ranging from a low of 1,334% to a high of 22,562% by 2023.

  • Is There Any Hope Left for Cardano?

    Ever since Cardano's (CRYPTO: ADA) much-anticipated Alonzo hard fork -- or a radical change in a blockchain's protocol on Sept 12, which enabled self-executing, programmable agreements (smart contracts) on its blockchain -- investors have been dumping the network's native ADA coins. With much of its prospects already baked into its $70 billion market cap, now's the time for Cardano to live up to its expectations. Unfortunately, Cardano projects are still in their infancy.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    September is behind us, fall is here, and we’re well into the swing of Q4. Later this month, we’ll get a better picture of market conditions when the Q3 earnings start coming out. In the meantime, however, there’s some cause for caution in the air. David Kostin, chief US equity strategist for Goldman Sachs, lays out the reasons for that caution in a list of risks that are putting some headwinds into play. First, he sees the continuing supply chain bottlenecks; second are rising oil prices, a sig

  • The SEC just approved the closest thing to a US bitcoin ETF you can buy, for now

    The ETF tracks firms that hold a majority of their net assets in bitcoin or get a majority of their profit or sales from bitcoin-related activities.

  • What IBM CEO Arvind Krishna wants you to know about Red Hat's $1 trillion opportunity

    Speaking two years after the $34 billion Red Hat deal, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said confidence in the strategy has only intensified.