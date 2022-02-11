Traders Pricing a Half-Point Fed Hike Revive Global Bond Rout

Traders Pricing a Half-Point Fed Hike Revive Global Bond Rout
Michael MacKenzie and Edward Bolingbroke
  • James B. Bullard
    Federal Reserve Bank president

(Bloomberg) -- Global bond yields soared as traders bet that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by at least a full percentage point by July, as conviction grows that the central bank will enact its single biggest hike in over two decades to combat raging inflation.

The selling pressure in the Treasury market, sparked by stronger-than-expected inflation data, intensified after St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said that he supports such a course.

Overnight index swaps on Friday indicated investors expect the Fed’s main rate to rise to 1.34% after the July meeting, from 0.08%. That could only be achieved if the central bank carries out at least one 50-basis-point increase, which would be the first such move since 2000, or if it made a rare between-meetings move.

Traders now see about an 80% chance of an outsize move at the Fed’s March meeting. A total of around 169 basis points, almost seven quarter-point moves, have been priced into the December decision. Short-end bond yields in Australia and New Zealand surged on Friday as traders boosted bets that their central banks will also tighten policy faster than previously expected.

The yield on the policy-sensitive two-year Treasury note doubled its rise for the Thursday session and climbed more than 21 basis points to end the day at 1.58%, the largest one-day rise since 2009. The 10-year yield breached 2%, a level not seen since 2019 and closed the day up around 9 basis points at 2.03%.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin later on said it’s time to start “normalizing policy,” though he added he has yet to be convinced a half-point move is needed next month.

With Japan shut on Friday, there’s no cash trading of Treasuries until the London session. Instead, investors sold bonds in Australia and New Zealand, with the three-year Australian yield jumping as much as 16 basis points to 1.69%, a level last seen in March 2019. While Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe pushed back on policy tightening expectations, swaps traders stuck with their bets that he will have to hike in May.

New Zealand’s two-year yields jumped 10 basis points, with swaps traders pricing a better than 35% chance the nation’s central bank will raise rates by 50 basis points when it meets Feb. 23.

Read: Australia, New Zealand Bonds Slump as U.S. CPI Beat Reverberates

The sharp repricing of U.S. rate-hike estimates and benchmark yields came after the Labor Department reported that consumer prices jumped at a 7.5% annual pace in January, higher than the 7.3% economists expected. That’s the fastest pace since 1982 and ramps up the pressure on the Fed and other central banks to accelerate their pull back from the unprecedented stimulus introduced in the early stages of the pandemic.

“What we do know is that an inflation rate of 7.5% when the funds rate is zero means the Fed has to get going now,” said Gene Tannuzzo, global head of fixed income at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Given the expectation that growth slows and inflation moderates during 2022, Tannuzzo said they are sticking with their case that the Fed delivers 4 rate hikes this year.

Interest-rate futures indicate the Fed’s hiking cycle will end with the overnight rate at 2% in late 2023, up from a recent estimate of 1.6%.

The inflation report and Bullard’s comments sent short-dated yields jumping the most and flattened the Treasury curve, which is traditionally a signal that traders expect economic growth to slow as rates move higher. The gap between 5- and 30-year yields narrowed to as little as 34.5 basis points, its flattest level since late 2018. The yield curve lows came after the regular monthly auction of 30-year bonds caused long-dated yields to climb further and prompted a short-lived bout of steepening.

“Monetary policy works with a lag,” said David Kelly, the chief global strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management. “We’re looking at very much slower growth, and that’s something that the bond market is pricing in -- and that’s why you’re seeing this flattening yield curve.”

Rising Treasury yields have saddled bondholders with losses, with an index of the securities losing 3.8% so far in 2022, marking its worst start to a year since at least 1980. The Treasury index declined 2.3% in 2021, its first annual slide since 2013. Global government bonds have lost 2.8% year-to-date.

Consumer prices climbing by more than 7% was a hallmark of the early 1980s and compelled aggressive tightening by the Fed that pushed the economy into recession.

The bond market and many economists expect inflation is nearing its pandemic-related peak and will subside over the course of the year to 4.8% and then ease to 2.4% by the end of 2023, according to a Bloomberg survey. Bond market expectations of inflation have fallen in recent months, with long-term expectations pacing the move back toward the Fed’s 2% target.

