Traders Ramp Up Bets to See Five Federal Reserve Hikes This Year

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Hirai
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jerome Powell
    American banker

(Bloomberg) -- Traders are boosting bets for higher borrowing costs, with money markets now expecting five interest-rate increases from the Federal Reserve this year and another four from the Bank of England.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The wagers rippled through markets, with short-dated bonds and equities slumping while the dollar rallied. That followed Fed Chair Jerome Powell striking a hawkish tone at this week’s meeting and signaling a first hike in March to put a lid on inflation.

Money markets have priced 30 basis points of Fed tightening in March, which means some see a chance of a larger move than the conventional 25 basis points. By the year-end, traders are factoring in five increases to take the Fed funds rate to 1.5%, from 0.25% currently.

“This signals people are getting serious about a 50-basis-point hike,” said Rishi Mishra, an analyst at Futures First.

The tone of Powell’s press conference leaves no doubt that price stability takes precedence over other policy goals, meaning there’s even an upside risk of six hikes, Bloomberg Intelligence’s Anna Wong wrote in a note.

The on-off bets on faster policy tightening in recent months have spurred greater volatility across markets. U.K. bonds took the biggest hit Thursday, with two-year yields climbing to the highest since 2011. The Treasury curve flattened as two-year yields rose five basis points.

Here Are the Market’s Top Trades After a Hawkish Powell

The rate-hike fever spread in Europe, with traders betting on a 25-basis-point move by the BOE next week to 0.5%. Money markets see the bank rate at 1% by June and then climbing to almost 1.5% by December.

The European Central Bank, which has consistently sounded more dovish than its major peers, is now expected to hike its deposit rate by 10 basis points to minus 0.4% by September, from October previously.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bloomberg's 2022 Gender-Equality Index Shows Companies Increasingly Committed to Reporting ESG Data

    Although the threshold for inclusion in the GEI has increased, the member list has grown significantly.

  • Breyer Stepping Down From Supreme Court | GOP Crushing Hard On Vladimir Putin

    Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will step down from the bench at the end of this term, making way for President Biden's first appointment to the court. Elsewhere, polling shows Republicans are idolizing Russia's leader in a stark reversal from the party Ronald Reagan led in the Cold War era. #Colbert #Comedy #Monologue

  • Renault-Nissan to do more together in $26 billion electric bet

    Renault and Nissan will work more closely together to make electric cars, they said on Thursday, detailing their plans to spend 23 billion euros ($26 billion) on the transition to cleaner vehicles over the next five years. The two-decade old alliance, which also includes Mitsubishi Motors, said it would increase the number of common platforms for electric vehicles (EV) to five from four.

  • This is the first rule to follow if you’re getting started investing in stocks

    If you’re thinking of putting your money to work, you have likely heard about the importance of portfolio diversity. Maintaining a well-diversified portfolio is one way to reduce risk and losses in your investments while also simplifying your decision-making process. Diversification means you’re more likely to nab the winner and even out your investment returns.

  • SoftBank Plunges as Fed Inspires Tech Rout Across Asian Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. was among the most-significant victims of a selloff of tech stocks across Asia on Thursday, with investors turning sour on billionaire Masayoshi Son’s firm as the tightening phase of central bank policies emerges. Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Objec

  • Fast-Money Traders Unwind Stock Shorts in Manic Week for Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Evidence is piling up that professional speculators are now betting that the historic new-year stock rout has reached a tentative peak.Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksTake h

  • Rate traders see risk of more than four U.S. Fed hikes this year after hawkish Powell

    The Fed signaled it is likely to raise U.S. interest rates in March and reaffirmed plans to end its bond purchases that month as well. At the news conference Powell also repeatedly emphasized the economy's underlying strength and inflation's persistence, and refused to rule out more aggressive tightening as needed. “I do not think Fed Chair Powell could have been more hawkish during his press conference than if he raised rates today,” said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York.

  • 8 tech stocks poised to bounce after Nasdaq plunge, according to AI platform

    Shares of Nvidia Corp. tops a list of tech shares that would be expected to bounce back strongly over the next month, according to an artificial-intelligence screening platform.

  • Republicans blasted for taking credit for infrastructure spending after voting ‘no’

    Democrats are promising to keep a close eye throughout 2022 on GOP lawmakers who voted against the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law but are now, in some form, touting the effects.

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.

  • 1 Growth Stock Near Its 52-Week Low to Buy Right Now

    The market's shift away from growth stocks may be scary, but it's essential to look at things in context. Growth stocks performed absurdly well between 2012 and 2021, and although many dropped like rocks last year, investors with a long-term mindset will want to look beyond that. When considering whether to buy shares of a company, the most crucial factor shouldn't be its performance over 12 months, but rather the prospects of the company in question.

  • Ark's Cathie Wood predicts exponential growth for 'innovative' tech stocks despite a huge sell-off – and says bitcoin is still the money of the future

    Despite a huge sell-off that's knocked Ark's flagship ETF down 27% this year, Cathie Wood remains resolutely bullish.

  • The 60/40 Portfolio Is Dead. Long Live 33/33/33.

    A portfolio of stocks and bonds used to be the gold standard, but it just doesn’t cut it anymore. It’s time to throw some alternative investments into the mix.

  • 3 Buffett Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Between Dec. 31, 1964 and Dec. 31, 2021, he oversaw the creation of more than $600 billion in market value and led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to aggregate gains in excess of 3,600,000%! Of the more than three-dozen securities Berkshire Hathaway owns in its $350 billion investment portfolio, three stand out as wholly avoidable in 2022.

  • Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market for 2022?

    Investors are worried about a stock market crash, and they're trying to figure out how to weather the storm. The obvious reaction is to sell stocks and prevent further losses, but that might not be the wisest decision. The Federal Reserve took an aggressive stance on its tapering timeline in recent months.

  • 4 Stocks Begging to Be Bought During the January Sell-Off

    A stock market correction is the perfect opportunity to pick up these high-quality stocks at a discount.

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayNvi

  • Here’s the western bank most exposed to Russia and potential sanctions

    A Russian invasion of Ukraine could trigger sanctions from the U.S. and Europe, and there's one Western bank particularly exposed.

  • Analysis-Fed tightening a sign to get the 'heck out' of U.S. stocks

    U.S. stock markets, after enjoying their best three-year run in more than two decades, may soon have to cede the top spot. With the Fed preparing to raise interest rates https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/inflation-fighting-fed-likely-flag-march-interest-rate-hike-2022-01-26 for the first time in almost four years, capital is starting to fan out of rate-sensitive U.S. shares into other parts of the world where markets are cheaper and potentially more resilient. The S&P 500's near 10% drop so far this year has surpassed losses on most non-U.S. indexes and some reckon that recent investment outflows from the market, first in a month according to BofA, are only the beginning.