Traders Ramp Up Bets to See Five Federal Reserve Hikes This Year

(Bloomberg) -- Traders are boosting bets for higher borrowing costs, with money markets now expecting five interest-rate increases from the Federal Reserve this year and another four from the Bank of England.

The wagers rippled through markets, with short-dated bonds and equities slumping while the dollar rallied. That followed Fed Chair Jerome Powell striking a hawkish tone at this week’s meeting and signaling a first hike in March to put a lid on inflation.

Money markets have priced 30 basis points of Fed tightening in March, which means some see a chance of a larger move than the conventional 25 basis points. By the year-end, traders are factoring in five increases to take the Fed funds rate to 1.5%, from 0.25% currently.

“This signals people are getting serious about a 50-basis-point hike,” said Rishi Mishra, an analyst at Futures First.

The tone of Powell’s press conference leaves no doubt that price stability takes precedence over other policy goals, meaning there’s even an upside risk of six hikes, Bloomberg Intelligence’s Anna Wong wrote in a note.

The on-off bets on faster policy tightening in recent months have spurred greater volatility across markets. U.K. bonds took the biggest hit Thursday, with two-year yields climbing to the highest since 2011. The Treasury curve flattened as two-year yields rose five basis points.

The rate-hike fever spread in Europe, with traders betting on a 25-basis-point move by the BOE next week to 0.5%. Money markets see the bank rate at 1% by June and then climbing to almost 1.5% by December.

The European Central Bank, which has consistently sounded more dovish than its major peers, is now expected to hike its deposit rate by 10 basis points to minus 0.4% by September, from October previously.

