Traders Rush to Buy Scarce UK Debt From BOE While They Still Can

Greg Ritchie and James Hirai
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The dash for scarce UK government debt was on full display Tuesday, according to the breakdown of Bank of England’s inaugural sale of bonds purchased under its quantitative easing program.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Traders placed almost £1 billion of bids on a single bond maturing January 2026, equivalent to 40% of total demand at the auction. They were rushing to get hold of the security before its time to maturity falls below three years, which would make it ineligible from future sales. The BOE reciprocated by selling them more than half of its daily £750 million target.

Years of central bank debt purchases have limited the pool of safe government securities freely available to trade, driving up the cost of borrowing bonds in the repo market. Gilt scarcity is particularly acute in the short end of the curve and has hurt liquidity, a distortion that risks limiting the impact of BOE rate hikes.

BOE’s Bond Sales to Improve ‘Urgent Need’ for Gilts, HSBC Says

“The street wants it before it falls under three years in January,” said George Whitehead, a gilt sales specialist at Astor Ridge LLP, noting the BOE owned over 60% of the particular bond.

The dearth of available bonds is pronounced even as the UK faces record net bond supply this fiscal year. Euro-area debt markets face similar headwinds, where a shortage of collateral is keeping short-term rates depressed.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said last week the central bank would be carefully monitoring activity in the market around year-end, when pressure is more common.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Wells Fargo in Talks With CFPB Over Lending Investigations

    Wells Fargo Co. said this week that it is in discussions to resolve a series of investigations by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The investigations involve auto lending, consumer deposit accounts and mortgage lending, three of the bank's bread-and-butter businesses. The San Francisco-based bank disclosed the investigations in a regulatory filing, which noted that the outcome of the discussions was still uncertain. Wells Fargo [set aside $2 billion in the third quarter](https://www.wsj

  • Stock Market Rally Flops; Fed Pivot At Risk; Uber Up 11%; Will AMD Defy Gravity?

    Stock market risk is rising, with Wednesday's rate decision and a final verdict on the Fed pivot from Chair Jerome Powell.

  • If recession is brewing, fintech didn't get the message

    If economic doom is underway, the cash-strapped fintech market is showing little to no signs of it. At least that was my takeaway from the Money 20/20 conference in Las Vegas last week.

  • Time to retire? Absolutely, said some. Never, said others. After a year of research, I had my answer

    I love work, but fear never having time for other things. Riding the boomer wave in search of the perfect sunset

  • Five Things Elon Musk Wants to Change About Twitter Right Away

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk is working to make his mark on Twitter Inc., days after assuming ownership of the service.The world’s richest man has been reviewing the company’s code with help from Tesla Inc. engineers, while consulting with powerful friends he trusts to help him make important decisions about where to take the product. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildDemocrats Prepar

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Act accordingly.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    With the Federal Reserve holding its November FOMC meeting now, there’s plenty of speculation on the central bank’s next move. The conventional wisdom says the Fed will hike rates again, by another 75 basis points – the fourth such hike in a row this year. But after that, no one knows. Inflation remains above 8%, so the Fed’s tighter monetary policies have clearly not reined in high prices – yet. According to Fundstrat, however, the Fed has moved far enough in that direction, and we’ll start to

  • I Just Sold One of My Largest Investments -- And Bought These 7 Stocks With the Money

    One of my largest stock investments, STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR), recently agreed to be taken private. I decided to sell my shares, which freed up a large amount of capital to reinvest, and here are the seven stocks I bought with it.

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for November 1st

    INTC, PPC and SBLK have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on November 1, 2022.

  • Want $1,000 in Dividend Income Every Month? Invest $120,000 in This Stock

    If you like the sound of that, you're in luck, because you can receive $1,000 in dividend income each month by buying shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC). What is Prospect Capital? One of these is Prospect Capital, a business development corporation (BDC) that lends to and sometimes makes equity investments in mid-tier private companies -- the types that are generally too small to raise money in the public market but that require more capital than a local bank can provide.

  • U.S. Treasury sweetens the pot on I-bonds by adding a fixed rate

    After record-breaking sales of I-bonds in October, the U.S. Treasury is dangling another good deal in front of savers for the next six months. Starting Nov. 2, when I-bonds will be available again after site maintenance at TreasuryDirect.gov, the inflation-adjusted annualized rate will be 6.89%, down from 9.62%. The fixed rate at the time of purchase will stay with the bond as long as you hold it — up to 30 years — but the inflation adjustment resets every six months in November and May.

  • 3 Once-in-a-Generation Buying Opportunities in a Historic Bear Market

    Chances are you'll never get another opportunity to buy these superb businesses this cheap again.

  • Looking for Winners in a Down Stock Market? Raymond James Says These 2 Stocks Are Strong Buys

    There are two conflicting trends in the markets today – the bearish macro trend that has seen the S&P fall 19% so far this year, and has seen the tech-heavy NASDAQ get stuck in a true bear market, with a 30% year-to-date loss – and periodic rallies that have overlaid local gains on that background. Looking for winners in this kind of environment, investment firm Raymond James has come round to rate two stocks highly. These are equities that have overperformed so far this year, posting overall ga

  • Ask an Advisor: I'm Interested in Investing in I Bonds. But What Happens Now That the Interest Rate Has Changed?

    I want to understand how I bonds work. When the interest rate changes, does that new rate apply to previous bonds – but at a different rate? -Joseph I bonds have been popular lately and for good reason. The interest … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm Interested in Investing in I Bonds. But What Happens Now That the Interest Rate Has Changed? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Investing Whiz Sharon Hill Says Dividend Stocks Are a Good Place to Be Right Now; Here Are Two High-Yield Payers That Analysts Like

    Dividend stocks. They’re the very picture of the reliable standby, the sound defensive play that investors make when markets turn south. Div stocks tend not to show as extreme shifts as the broader markets, and they offer a steady income stream no matter where the markets go. And it’s not just retail investors who move into dividend stocks. Sharon Hill, the co-leader of Vanguard’s $48 billion Equity Income Fund who has built a record of success and reputation for bringing in positive results, se

  • If You'd Invested $5,000 in Tilray in 2018, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    The company has acquired its way to becoming a top marijuana company, but this doesn't necessarily make its stock a buy.

  • Keep on Buying These 3 Chip Stocks Ahead of Earnings, Says Analyst

    Last week, earnings season reached a crescendo of sorts, and it was a massively out of tune climax. All the tech giants reported, and barring Apple, all faltered badly, weighed down by the tough economic backdrop amidst waning demand and fears of an upcoming full-blown recession. This week brings with it a plethora of other interesting quarterly statements, with big names in the semiconductor industry readying to deliver their latest financial statements. Like most corners of the market, chip st

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Airline Stocks

    One bright spot for investors last week was the unexpectedly strong GDP print. The figure rose 2.6% and outpaced the 2.3% forecast. But perhaps the most significant data point was the Fed’s own inflation gauge, which fell from 7.3% to 4.2%. While market watchers expect the Fed to raise rates again in its November meeting, there is some speculation that the central bank may start slowing down its rate hike policy as early as December. In response to all of this, markets jumped on Friday. The S&P

  • 10 Best Natural Gas Dividend Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss 10 best natural gas dividend stocks to buy. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Natural Gas Dividend Stocks To Buy. As per the The Business Research Company, the natural gas market size is expected to increase from $0.84 trillion in 2021 to […]

  • Jeremy Siegel: Long-term investors should ‘absolutely buy now' — why the world-renowned Wharton professor remains optimistic about today’s stock market

    The message is simple. Be greedy when others are fearful.