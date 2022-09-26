UK Bonds Plunge After Traders Turbocharge Bets on BOE Hikes

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

UK bonds plummeted after traders ramped up bets on the pace and size of interest-rate hikes by the Bank of England due to fears over the new UK government’s fiscal policies.

The yield on two-year bonds, among the most sensitive to rate hikes, surged more than 55 basis points to 4.51%, while the 10-year yield rose 37 basis points to 4.19%.

With hefty tax cuts spurring fears of even higher inflation, money markets are pricing as much as 150 basis points of rate increases by the BoE’s next policy meeting in November. That would be triple the size of the BOE’s last hike, which took the key rate to 2.25%.

So great is the turmoil in UK markets that calls are mounting for an emergency hike as soon as this week. The pound tumbled to as low as $1.0350 earlier on Monday, an all-time low.

“Will we hear from the upper echelons of the BOE today? Watch out for any comments,” Deutsche Bank AG’s head of thematic research Jim Reid wrote in a note. The German bank’s global head of foreign-exchange research suggested on Friday that the BOE needed to do an inter-meeting hike to restore policy credibility.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.