Traders Wake Up to Le Pen Risk as French Vote Polls Tighten

Traders Wake Up to Le Pen Risk as French Vote Polls Tighten
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vassilis Karamanis, Libby Cherry and Albertina Torsoli
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Marine Le Pen
    Marine Le Pen
    French lawyer and politician
  • Emmanuel Macron
    Emmanuel Macron
    President of France

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Emmanuel Macron’s victory in French elections is no longer clear cut for markets, leading investors to start taking protective action.

The country’s bonds slid to send benchmark yields to the highest since 2015, while a French stock index fell to underperform peers on Tuesday. Broader risk was shown by options protecting against a drop in the euro over the next week rising to the highest since March 15, ahead of the first round of the French vote on Sunday.

Polls show that President Macron will win the first round to face nationalist leader Marine Le Pen in the second round two weeks later, though the odds on that have narrowed sharply. A poll Tuesday showed Macron would beat Le Pen 53%-47% in the runoff, versus a 60% to 40% gap just a month ago.

“There’s been a bit of a wake-up call now that Macron has a very slim lead and traders will start positioning for the risk of a tighter victory or even defeat for Macron,” said Mohit Kumar, a strategist at Jefferies. “The election was not really on people’s radar given that it’s only really recently that Le Pen seems to have gained a lot of ground.”

While it’s not exactly clear what Le Pen would mean for the region, as she has moved away from rhetoric on dumping the euro to court voters hurt by inflation, it would certainly be change for the country’s policies. That’s leading traders to hedge the unknown.

Read More: Le Pen’s Resilience Makes France’s Election a Much Closer Race

Institutional and hedge funds are taking no chances, adding exposure to a fall in the euro, said traders. The common currency fell for a fourth day, down 0.5% to $1.0920, with Barclays Plc strategists targeting a drop to $1.08. Demand for exposure to low-probability outcomes, as shown by so-called butterflies, has also picked up since one-month options now cover the second round as well.

Investors are dumping French debt, with benchmark yields up 16 basis points to touch 1.16%, the highest since September 2015. That took the spread over their German equivalents -- a measure of risk -- to the highest since the pandemic market turmoil of April 2020.

Bonds from Europe’s periphery such as Italy and Portugal also slumped. Those would be “particularly sensitive” to a Le Pen win, according to Sphia Salim, head of European interest-rate strategy at Bank of America Corp. The end of support from the European Central Bank’s asset purchases is spurring bigger moves, she said.

In stocks, the CAC 40 Index dropped 1.3% Tuesday, outpacing the 0.8% fall in the region-wide Euro Stoxx 50 Index. Shares with a significant exposure to the French economy such as Airbus SE, Societe Generale SA and BNP Paribas SA were among the biggest laggards.

Read More: A Stock Trader’s Guide to French Elections: Winners and Losers

A significant spread widening in French bond yields would be a “clear negative” for both asset managers and insurance companies, said Stephane Monier, chief investment officer at Banque Lombard Odier & Cie SA.

Construction and toll road operator Vinci SA also slumped. Le Pen has pledged to re-nationalize highways if elected. French stocks overall have outperformed during business-friendly Macron’s presidency.

French politics had dropped lower on the agenda for traders more focused on the broader geopolitical fallout of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the impact of soaring commodity prices on central bank policy. Many investors still have an eventual Macron victory as a base-case scenario, which would make any risk premia short-lived.

But with Le Pen drawing on the cost of living crisis, those in Macron’s campaign aren’t being complacent. Macron warned supporters at a rally last weekend that political surprises can happen, citing the U.K.’s vote to leave the European Union.

“A surprise win is still a possibility. What then if Le Pen is elected? The impact could be high as the market is currently not pricing this outcome,” said Marco Bonaviri, head of FX and senior portfolio manager at Reyl & Cie. “We could see the euro depreciate across the board, sovereign periphery spreads widen, euro-zone equities underperform U.S. stocks.”

(Updates market levels throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Global coffee market to record 3.1 million bag deficit in 2021/22 - ICO

    The global coffee market will record a 3.1 million bag deficit in the 2021/22 (October-September) season as top producer Brazil harvests a smaller, 'off-season' crop, the International Coffee Organisation (ICO) said in its March monthly report. The inter-governmental body warned however, that the market balance may shift markedly due to a potential downturn in the world economy, increased production costs and reduced consumption and imports due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The ICO pegged 2021/22 global coffee production at 167.2 million 60 kg bags, down 2.1% year on year, and consumption at 170.3 million bags, up by an annual 3.3%.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Jumps On Deliveries, But BYD Set To Seize EV Crown

    Tesla deliveries hit a new record in Q1. BYD sales topped 100,000 in March and could overtake Tesla in Q2.

  • Venture capital firms backed by Will Smith, Paris Hilton invest in blockchain network Boba

    The funding round gives Boba a valuation of $1.5 billion, with former football quarterback Joe Montana and crypto funds Hypersphere and Infinite Capital also making investments. Boba allows users to develop decentralized apps on the ethereum blockchain with more features and at lower fees, and also transfer non-fungible tokens (NFTs) across ethereum's different layers.

  • Emerging markets suffer $9.8bln outflow in March with big hit to China

    Foreign net portfolio outflows for emerging markets came to $9.8 billion in March, IIF data showed, following a $13.3 billion inflow in February. IIF considered China outflows of $11.2 billion in bonds and $6.3 billion in stocks an "unprecedented dynamic that suggests a market rotation" away from assets of the world's second-largest economy. This is the first time China assets have seen outflows in equities since September 2020.

  • Romania Hikes Key Rate to Eight-Year High on Inflation Spike

    (Bloomberg) -- Romania raised borrowing costs for the fifth time in a row as it races to tame the fastest inflation in 14 years, even as risks tied to the war neighboring Ukraine continue to pile pressure on the economy. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksPutin’s Pe

  • Russia faces global outrage over bodies in Ukraine’s streets

    Moscow faced global accusations of war crimes after the Russian pullout from near Kyiv revealed streets and yards strewn with corpses of likely civilians.

  • Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Further Into Record Territory

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia raised oil prices for customers in all regions as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to reverberate through markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000What If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsState producer Saudi Aramco increase

  • Tesla has 'two major levers' to pull going forward: Analyst

    Even though the EV maker missed consensus Wall Street expectations, "the outlook is actually pretty good for Tesla," according to one analyst.

  • Climate scientists' message to the financial world: dig deeper

    The world is awash with money, yet spending nowhere near enough to prevent extreme climate change. As time runs out, urgent policy intervention is needed to make finance flow, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's latest report says. "Climate policy and finance will be critical for driving transformative change," said Emma Cox, global climate leader at consultants PwC.

  • U.S. services activity slower than expected in March: S&P Global

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down S&P Global Services PMI data revealing that U.S. services activity was slower than expected in March.

  • Oman Posts $545 Million Budget Surplus on Higher Oil Prices, Tax

    (Bloomberg) -- Oman posted a budget surplus of $545 million in the first two months of this year, helped by higher oil prices and tax collection.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksPutin’s Pet Warlord Doubles Down in UkraineThe surplus compared with a deficit of 457

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • Jim Cramer Advises Looking for Tomorrow’s Winners Among Q1’s Losers; Here Are 3 Stocks Analysts Like

    With Q1 behind us, it’s time to sit back and evaluate our situation. First off, the obvious – volatility ran higher in the first quarter of the year, fueled by multiple conflicting headwinds. Those include inflation, which is still rising; a global supply chain plagued with snarls; resurgent COVID outbreaks flaring up around the world; and Russia’s war against Ukraine, that is both Europe’s largest land conflict in three generations and a major disruptor of global food and oil markets (which bri

  • Stacey Abrams reaches millionaire status before 2nd campaign

    When Democrat Stacey Abrams first ran for Georgia governor in 2018, her lackluster personal finances and a hefty bill from the IRS gave Republicans fodder to question how she could manage a state budget when she struggled with her own debts. Abrams now says she's worth $3.17 million, according to state disclosures filed in March. Since her 2018 defeat to Republican Brian Kemp, Abrams has become a leading voting rights activist.

  • A Watergate prosecutor says the 457-minute gap in Trump's White House call logs could be masking 'incalculably worse' behavior than Nixon's

    The "missing chunk" of White House call records from the day of the Capitol riot "certainly appears deliberate," wrote Jill Wine-Banks in an op-ed.

  • Stock tied to Trump social firm drops on report of turmoil

    Shares in a company planning to buy Donald Trump's new social media business plunged Monday on a news report that two key staff members left, deepening losses from last week when it said it would miss a deadline to file its annual financial statements. Digital World Acquisition Corp. closed Monday down 10% following a Reuters report that the chief technology officer and chief products officer had left the company, citing two anonymous sources.

  • U.S. stops Russian bond payments in bid to raise pressure on Moscow

    NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States stopped the Russian government on Monday from paying holders of its sovereign debt more than $600 million from reserves held at U.S. banks, in a move meant to ratchet up pressure on Moscow and eat into its holdings of dollars. Under sanctions put in place after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, foreign currency reserves held by the Russian central bank at U.S. financial institutions were frozen. But the Treasury Department had been allowing the Russian government to use those funds to make coupon payments on dollar-denominated sovereign debt on a case-by-case basis.

  • Judge appointed by WA Gov. Inslee rules capital gains income tax unconstitutional

    The Internal Revenue Service and every other state in the country says a capital gains tax is an income tax | Guest Opinion

  • AT&T (T) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, AT&T (T) closed at $24.18, marking a +0.83% move from the previous day.

  • Stimulus Update: Here's Who Can Expect to Receive the Proposed $100 Monthly Gas Stimulus Payment

    For others, record-high gas prices make it difficult to get to work and run everyday errands. The Gas Rebate Act of 2022 -- introduced in Congress by Reps. Mike Thompson, John Larson, and Lauren Underwood -- would put $100 into Americans' bank accounts every time the national average price for a gallon of gas goes over $4. If the bill makes its way through Congress and the Senate, the gas stimulus payment will go to individuals earning $75,000 or less per year and joint filers earning $150,000 or less.