German Aluminum Smelter Cuts Output as Costs Jump: Energy Update

Rachel Morison
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Aluminum producer Speira GmbH said it will reduce production in Germany by 50% in response to soaring energy costs.

With industry groups warning of further closures over the winter months, pressure is mounting on policymakers ahead of an energy minister meeting in Brussels on Friday. Emergency interventions will be drawn up to try to stem the impact of surging prices for power and natural gas on industry, businesses and households.

There is even more urgency to take action after Russia last week halted gas supplies on the Nord Stream pipeline indefinitely. Proposed EU measures expected include removing gas from other power generation in the way electricity is priced. Windfall taxes on excess profits may also be introduced to pay for help for households with ballooning costs, rising inflation and a region-wide recession.

Key Developments:

  • Scholz Accuses Russia of ‘Blackmail’ Over Gas Pipeline Shutdown

  • German Aluminum Smelter Halves Output on Soaring Energy Costs

  • Europe Gas Extends Losses as Politicians Rush to Contain Crisis

  • Europe’s Top Aluminum Plant Will Cut Output 22% on Energy Costs

  • Australia Moves to Allay Japan’s Fear It Will Cut Gas Supply

Scholz Accuses Russia of Blackmail (9:05 a.m.)

Chancellor Olaf Scholz accused Russia of seeking to blackmail Germany and its European partners by shutting off gas deliveries and dismissed an apparent leak in a key pipeline as “pretense.”

“Russia could deliver if it wanted to,” Scholz said Wednesday, according to the text of a speech to the lower house of parliament in Berlin. He said Gazprom PJSC simply needs to request a turbine for the Nord Stream 1 link that is in western Germany and ready for use after repairs.

Deutsche Bank CEO Sees Recession in Germany (9:00 a.m.)

Europe’s largest economy is set for contraction on the back of soaring inflation, energy supply bottlenecks and the disruption to global supply chains, Deutsche Bank AG Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing warned.

“We will no longer be able to avert a recession in Germany,” Sewing said during a speech in Frankfurt on Wednesday. “We believe that our economy is resilient enough to cope well with this recession -- provided the central banks act quickly and decisively now.”

German Aluminum Smelter Halves Output on Energy Costs (8:41 a.m.)

Aluminum producer Speira GmbH will cut output at its smelter in Germany by 50% in response to soaring energy costs.

The curtailment adds to the extreme toll that the energy crisis is having on Europe’s metals industry, which is one of the biggest industrial consumers of power and gas. The region’s aluminum and zinc production capacity has fallen by about 50% within the past year, and industry groups have warned of further closures over the winter months.

Gas, Power Futures Fall Again, Giving Up Gains (8:41 a.m.)

European gas futures erased earlier gains, with traders awaiting details from the region’s policymakers on measures to stem the effects of the energy crisis. Benchmark front-month gas contracts traded in Amsterdam dropped as much as 6.2%, while German next-year power declined 3%.

“The market is currently torn between conflicting feelings: fears on Russian supply, optimism on LNG supply and stock levels, all while waiting for the reforms on energy markets that EU is about to adopt,” according to EnergyScan, the market analysis platform of Engie SA.

Europe’s Energy Costs Surge by 1 Trillion Euros (8:11 a.m.)

Europe’s energy costs will exceed pre-pandemic levels by more than 1 trillion euros, according to estimates by S&P Global Ratings. The impending redesign of EU gas and power markets will be “complex and bear many risks” Emmanuel Dubois-Pelerin, lead analyst for EMEA utilities said.

“Given massive collateral postings in volatile power markets, we believe European governments are increasingly willing to support liquidity on energy exchanges and at European utilities against massive hedge collateral posting movements,” he said.

Netherlands Reaches EU Gas Storage Target Early (7:44 a.m.)

The Dutch government confirmed on Wednesday that the country’s gas storage facilities are on average 80% full, nearly two months before the EU deadline. The cabinet had previously allocated an addition 10 million euros ($9.9 million) to fill the large Bergermeer gas storage facility as much as possible over the previous 68% target. Levels are expected to reach around 90%. Facilities at Grijpskerk and Alkmaar will be filled to full capacity and the Norg storage facility has now been filled to about 85%.

“We will continue to fill the gas storage facilities in the Netherlands in the coming period so that we have a buffer for the uncertain times that Europe is facing,” said Climate and Energy Minister Rob Jetten.

Gas Prices Move Higher After Recent Wild Ride (7:33 a.m.)

Gas futures in Europe edged higher early Wednesday after wild moves in the previous two days. Dutch front-month contract, the European benchmark, added 2.7%, with traders weighing risks to Russian supplies against moves drafted by politicians to fix the crisis ahead of winter. Gas supplies from Norway are also curbed due to seasonal maintenance, with volumes bottoming out at the lowest since mid-July on Wednesday. Works will wrap up next month.

Germany Seen Sliding Into Recession (7:33 a.m.)

For Germany’s industrial backbone, small and medium-sized enterprises, higher energy prices look like a “ticking time bomb”, according to according to ING Groep NV. With ongoing pressure on consumers’ disposable incomes, companies’ pricing power is fading, Carsten Brzeski, chief macro-economist said.

“Judging from the first macro data for the third quarter, the German economy has not fallen off a cliff at the start of the third quarter but is rather sliding into recession,” he said.

Australia Moves to Allay Japan’s Gas Cut Fears (7:33 a.m.)

Australia says it’s doing what it can to ensure supplies of liquefied natural gas to Asian customers will remain reliable, in response to concerns producers could be forced to redirect to relieve domestic shortfalls.

The nation, which vies with Qatar for the title of top LNG exporter, has the power to force producers in the east to redirect uncontracted cargoes tipped for international markets for domestic consumption, but has so far declined to use it. Even if Canberra decides to tighten the rules when the current agreement expires on Jan. 1, the impacted volumes are likely to be relatively minor -- about 4% of Australia’s exports, according to BloombergNEF.

Crisis May Extend Beyond Next Winter (7 am)

Europe could face an even bigger problem next winter with no end in sight for the energy crisis, Niek Den Hollander, Uniper’s Chief Commercial Officer, said in an interview in Milan.

If Russian gas flows remain curtailed, it’s possible that nations won’t be able to fill up storage sites effectively next summer, he said.

“We could see low inventories in the end of this winter, and that would make it very difficult to procure gas and fill up storage again for security of supply next winter,” Den Hollander said. “It all depends on how much LNG Europe will be able to attract and will also depend very much on the weather.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

