Traders Weigh China Vow to Resolve Risks: Evergrande Update

(Bloomberg) -- Investors weighed the implications of China’s strong push to stabilize battered markets, in which the nation’s top financial policy body promised to ease a regulatory crackdown, support property and stimulate the economy.

A Bloomberg Intelligence index of developer stocks was up as much as 9.7% Thursday, poised for its second consecutive gain, while stronger builders’ dollar bonds continued to climb. That’s after Wednesday’s rally following Beijing’s coordinated statement to address investor concerns and ensure market stability. Another statement relayed through Xinhua News Agency said that the government wouldn’t expand a trial on property taxes this year, after a report showed home prices fell at a faster pace in February.

However, it may be too little, too late, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Kristy Hung wrote in a report. Policy support for the China property sector including facilitation of M&A, looser bank lending and easing of mortgage curbs will likely fail to turn around the near-term liquidity outlook of distressed developers. The yield on Chinese junk bonds hit a fresh high near 28% Wednesday, according to a Bloomberg index.

China’s Stronger Builder USD Bonds Extend Gains on Support Vow (9:30 a.m.)

Country Garden Holdings Co. and CIFI Holdings Group Co. dollar bonds continued to climb Thursday morning, after authorities promised to resolve risks in the real estate sector and said they wouldn’t expand a trial on property taxes.

Country Garden’s 6.25% note due 2024 jumped 13.5 cents to 63 cents, on pace for the biggest gain in about two months, Bloomberg-compiled prices showed as of 9:28 a.m. in Hong Kong.

Zhenro Says It Didn’t Redeem Securities Within Grace Period (8:51 a.m. HK)

Trading in Zhenro Properties Group Ltd.’s perpetual bond will be suspended by Hong Kong’s stock exchange as of Thursday after the builder said it hadn’t redeemed the note as planned following a 10-day grace period, according to a filing.

Policy Easing for China Property Likely Too Little, Too Late (7:57 a.m. HK)

Any roll-out of more aggressive easing measures at this point, such as reopening of bond sales, would do little amid poor investor sentiment, notes Bloomberg Intelligence’s Kirsty Hung. More than half of high-yield bonds offshore are already below 40 cents, she adds. A scale-back of home-purchase curbs may not revive sales amid fear of construction halts and loss of investment appeal for property.

Hidden Debt Fears Unravel Lucrative Lifeline for China Builders (5:00 a.m. HK)

What used to be a gold mine for Chinese property developers has become a burden as the industry’s credit crunch intensifies.

Urban redevelopment projects, which turn run-down areas into new properties in big cities, were sought after by developers like Logan Group Co. and Times China Holdings Ltd. in recent years for their prime locations and hefty margins.

Now such works are being scrutinized by investors and credit rating companies for their tendency to house hidden debts through the use of joint ventures and shadow financing. They are also taking longer to complete -- sometimes more than a decade -- sucking up cash and making it difficult for distressed developers to generate sales in time to soothe angry creditors.

China Will Not Expand Its Property Tax Trial This Year (6:54 p.m. HK)

China will not expand a trial on property taxes this year amid a housing market slump and growing pressure on the world’s second-largest economy from a renewed virus outbreak and geopolitical turmoil.

There are no conditions to expand the property tax reform pilot program within this year after considering all aspects, Xinhua News Agency reported, citing an unidentified Finance Ministry official. Some cities have carried out investigations on the tax trial after the country’s top legislative body approved the reform plan, the official said, according to Xinhua.

