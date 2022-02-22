Trading Infrastructure Firm Amber Group Raises $200 Million in Temasek-led Round

Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund Temasek has led a $200 million investment into Amber Group, which provides liquidity and market-making services to a large roster of clients throughout Asia, which values the company at $3 billion.

The firm said that it would use the proceeds to hire in Europe and the Americas, citing institutional demand in these markets.

In June, the company closed a $100 million Series B round that valued the firm at $1 billion — meaning that its valuation has tripled in less than a year despite a market that’s shifting towards bear territory.

In a press release, the company said it has over 1,000 institutional clients and assets under management of more than $5 billion.

Initially, Amber Group was based in Hong Kong, but its executive team recently moved to Singapore. The company maintains an office in Hong Kong.

Although Singapore has become less friendly to crypto firms, discouraging them from targeting retail customers, firms like Amber almost exclusively target institutional clients though the company says it will use the funding round to expand retail offerings.

Temasek, one of Singapore’s sovereign wealth funds, has been an active player in the crypto market.

Observers see it as having an investment strategy similar to Softbank while Singapore’s other major fund, GIC, also present in the crypto market, is a more conservative investor.

Amber Group says it will use part of the round to expand WhaleFin, a retail-targeted app that allows consumers to earn yield on their crypto holdings.