A new trading platform will let users gamble on everyday events

Kathryn Krawczyk

Humans will never be able to accurately predict the future. But they will soon be able to win or lose a ton of money based on what they think will happen.

With $30 million in funding from big-name venture capitalists, trading platform Kalshi will soon allow users to place bets on yes-or-no questions that predict future events, The Wall Street Journal reports. For example, Kalshi could've asked last year if a COVID-19 vaccine would've been approved by the end of 2020, paying out $1 to any user who bought a single contract guessing "yes," and nothing to those who'd picked "no."

One of Kalshi's founders, Tarek Mansour, told the Journal he drew inspiration from working at Goldman Sachs, when, in 2016, "some clients asked the bank to help them hedge against the risk that the U.K. would vote to leave the European Union," the Journal writes. Instead of arranging complex contracts based on how markets would react to Brexit, Mansour thought it would be easier to just have the banks bet on departure, and receive a payout if they were right.

Kalshi wants to bring in users who are similarly trying to mitigate losses from a potential future event by betting the thing they don't want to happen actually will — gambling, essentially. War, terrorism, assassinations, and gaming are off limits thanks to federal law, and it's unlikely political outcomes will be allowed on the platform either.

Kalshi's launch comes after the skyrocketing popularity and self-induced downfall of the free trading app Robinhood. The app angered its small-trading users as it blocked them from trading GameStop and other so-called meme stocks in an attempt to bankrupt hedge funds that shorted the stocks. Read more at The Wall Street Journal.

    As Texas on Tuesday entered its third night with sub-freezing temperatures and 3.3 million customers without electricity, the operator of the state's unique power grid, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), urged Texans who still have electricity to turn off lights, unplug appliances, and turn down the thermostat. People without power took shelter elsewhere, if they could, or resorted to sometimes deadly means of generating heat. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and state legislators called for investigations — and Abbott and other prominent GOP politicians wrongly blamed frozen wind turbines and other renewable energy sources for the failures of the Texas energy grid. Texas Gov. Abbott blames solar and wind for the blackouts in his state and says "this shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America" pic.twitter.com/YfVwa3YRZQ — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) February 17, 2021 "Some turbines did in fact freeze — though Greenland and other northern outposts are able to keep theirs going through the winter," The Washington Post reports. "But wind accounts for just 10 percent of the power in Texas generated during the winter," and the losses tied to thermal plants mostly "relying on natural gas dwarfed the dent caused by frozen wind turbines by a factor of five or six." According to ERCOT, wind power generation is actually exceeding projections. One nuclear reactor and several coal-fired plants went offline, but "Texas is a gas state," Michael Webber, an energy resources professor at the University of Texas, told The Texas Tribune. And "gas is failing in the most spectacular fashion right now." Instruments and other components at gas-fired power plants iced over, and "by some estimates, nearly half of the state's natural gas production has screeched to a halt due to the extremely low temperatures," as electric pumps lost power and uninsulated pipelines and gas wells froze, the Tribune reports. After a 2011 winter storm knocked out power to about 3 million Texans, a federal report warned Texas the same grid debacle would happen again if it didn't adequately weatherize its power infrastructure and increase fuel reserves — and reminded Texas that "many of those same warnings were issued after similar blackouts 22 years earlier and had gone unheeded," The Associated Press reports. "Upgrades were made following the 2011 winter storm," The Texas Tribune notes, but "many Texas power generators have still not made all the investments necessary to prevent the sort of disruptions happening to the equipment."

