A year after trading scandal, Fed is again under ethics spotlight

FILE PHOTO: An eagle tops the U.S. Federal Reserve building's facade in Washington
Michael S. Derby
·5 min read

By Michael S. Derby

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A little more than a year after a trading controversy rattled the Federal Reserve's standing in Washington and beyond, new ethics missteps have hampered efforts by the U.S. central bank and its chief, Jerome Powell, to put the matter behind them.

Over recent weeks, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic acknowledged that over the last few years he'd accidentally broken standards then in place defining permissible investment activity. Meanwhile, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard generated controversy for speaking behind closed doors to a banker group on Oct. 14, raising fears those financial professionals were getting insider information on central bank deliberations.

These latest events show that as far as the Fed has come in tightening its ethical standards, its work is not yet finished. The central bank has won praise for adoption of a new ethics code that may be the most stringent in the U.S. government, but the program has yet to be fully implemented. At the same time, an in-house Inspector General (IG) investigation into the regional Fed trading activities still hasn't been released and it's unclear when it will be.

"I give (the Fed) a letter A grade for the changes that they made, the pace that they made the changes, the kind of ethical leadership from Powell in calling for the (IG) to do the investigation and for committing to not participate or have any influence on the Inspector General's report," said Kaleb Nygaard, who studies Fed history at the University of Pennsylvania.

"But until that is fully out, I don't think we can cast a full letter grade on them for their performance," he said.

TIGHTENING THE RULES

Recent developments followed the revelation in September 2021 that Robert Kaplan and Eric Rosengren, then the presidents of the Dallas and Boston Fed banks, respectively, had actively traded in financial markets while helping set monetary policy for the Fed. Both Kaplan and Rosengren retired unexpectedly that month. At the start of this year, Fed second-in-command Richard Clarida stepped down early while also facing questions about his own trading activities.

All three now-former central bankers said their financial activities were consistent with an ethics code that limited when officials could trade and prohibited ownership of bank stocks. An IG report in July cleared Clarida and Powell, whose trading activities also were investigated, of wrongdoing.

In the wake of the Dallas and Boston Fed resignations, the Fed in February formalized a new code banning a wide range of securities ownership for policymakers, senior staff and their families. It also imposed limitations on when those bound by the code can shift their financial positions.

As part of that effort to improve oversight, a Fed spokesman said the central bank had so far doubled to six the number of staff involved in the ethics process.

Unresolved in that process are publicly available disclosures for top staff at regional Fed banks. Right now, only disclosures for the Fed chief, members of the Fed's Board of Governors, top central bank staff and regional bank presidents are available. Given the quasi-private nature of the 12 regional Fed banks, there's no formal mechanism to compel those institutions to release this information.

The new system also offers waivers for certain situations, and it remains unclear how that process will be managed. Some ethics experts have been concerned that if these waivers aren't publicly disclosed they could allow the new rules to be undermined.

The Fed acknowledged giving a waiver in June to Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin. It said on Friday the waiver Barkin requested deals with family trusts, which hold in part some prohibited company shares. The Fed noted that Barkin and his immediate family do not own, manage or benefit from the trusts in question, only that he "is primarily responsible for making decisions regarding distribution of the trusts' assets to the trusts' beneficiaries."

A Fed spokesperson said "we are continuing to review our disclosure practices" for central bankers covered by the new policy, and for making public waivers.

A spokesperson for the Fed's IG declined to say when the report on the regional Fed trading activity would be released or whether Bostic's activities would be included in it or would be the focus of a separate probe.

REGIONAL REVIEW

Some observers of the Fed hope that as it moves forward with tightening up its ethical standards it will take a more rigorous look at the regional Fed banks, where the most notable trading activity happened.

The Fed faced some criticism last year for failing to identify the financial trading activity that ensnared the regional bank presidents. All of the regional Fed bank presidents had just been vetted for new five-year terms in a process led by Lael Brainard, then a Fed governor and now the central bank's second-in-command.

The Fed committee that oversees the regional banks is now led by Governor Christopher Waller. Waller spent much of his career at the St. Louis Fed and, as a result, may have greater insight into how these institutions operate.

Peter Conti-Brown, a professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, said "I think the (Board of Governors) is extraordinarily lax in its oversight" of the regional Fed banks. He added that the complex central bank system is "awkward," but "that awkwardness doesn't give the Board license to ignore its oversight responsibilities."

Managing communications issues at the regional level could also be an issue in the wake of Bullard's recent closed-door talk to bankers, which the St. Louis Fed stressed came amid a very extensive slate of public commentary. His appearance may have skirted up against behavior the central bank's official communications policy says should be avoided.

The St. Louis Fed said on Oct. 20 "we are listening to the commentary around this and will think differently about this in the future."

(Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Dan Burns and Paul Simao)

Recommended Stories

  • Four Seasons Hotels in Scottsdale and Jackson Hole Find Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Dajia Insurance Group Co., which took over most of the operations of China’s Anbang Insurance Group Co., agreed to sell a luxury hotel in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is close to offloading resorts in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and Laguna Beach, California.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPChina Markets Rally

  • Stocks Retreat in Volatile Day Before Fed Decision: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks came off session lows, but struggled to improve much further as data showing a solid US labor market bolstered speculation that Federal Reserve policy could remain aggressively tight even with the threat of a recession.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Soci

  • Ukraine Latest: Macron Offers Air Defense, Aid on Infrastructure

    (Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron pledged additional air defense to Ukraine and help rebuilding energy infrastructure in a phone call with counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who called the exchange “extremely important.” Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts

  • Private Equity Chases Rich Chinese Trying to Escape Market Chaos

    (Bloomberg) -- From a posh Hong Kong office on a Saturday, a group of 20 ultra-wealthy investors dialed into a call with Carlyle Group Inc.’s head of private wealth management for Asia. Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackInstagram Users Report Accounts Randomly Suspended, App CrashesChina Markets Rally

  • Musk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- Three days after Elon Musk purchased Twitter Inc., the tech billionaire posted and deleted a tweet spreading a baseless anti-LGBTQ conspiracy theory about the recent attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in San Francisco. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPChina Markets Rally After Unconf

  • Short Sellers Make a Fortune on China Stocks in Historic Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Betting against Chinese equities trading in the US and Hong Kong has been a winning strategy all year, but last week was a uniquely great time to be short the stocks amid a record meltdown. Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackInstagram Users Report Accounts Randomly Suspended, App CrashesRaytheon Wires $1 Million to Whistleblower Over Fake GPS Test Result

  • UN Calls Halt to Ukraine Grain-Export Ships After Russia Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- The United Nations has called a halt to grain ships moving through Ukraine’s crop-export corridor on Wednesday, after Russia warned that ships weren’t safe using the route.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningBonds Rally With Powell’s Favored

  • Big 10 basketball rankings, tournament dates, odds and more

    The college basketball season returns in less than two weeks. Heres a look at the upcoming Big 10 basketball schedule and where each team stacks up in preseason rankings.

  • EXPLAINER: How to navigate Affordable Care Act enrollment

    The vast majority of Americans will find multiple options for health insurance coverage for 2023 on HealthCare.gov after open enrollment began Tuesday under the Affordable Care Act. People searching for plans on the government marketplace should consider their budget, health, doctors and a variety of other factors before picking a plan. Currently, more than 14.5 million people get their health insurance through the ACA, commonly known as “Obamacare.”

  • Uber stock surges as company beats revenue estimates, despite $1.2 billion loss

    Uber Technologies Inc. stock rose sharply as the company's third-quarter revenue climbed 73% year over year, exceeding expectations.

  • Twitter Has a Lot of Debt. It’s Not an Issue for Tesla—Yet.

    Elon Musk had a bad weekend and that could pose problems for Twitter—and, by extension, Tesla stock. Musk’s first weekend as the owner of Twitter was just about as messy as his takeover of the company was.

  • Foreign investors sell $500 million of India govt bonds in two days - analysts

    Foreign investors have sold Indian government debt worth nearly $500 million in the past two sessions, with the so-called FAR bonds bearing the brunt of a selloff that traders note is ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decision and crucial U.S. data. These investors have net sold bonds worth 41.1 billion Indian rupees over Friday and Monday, CCIL data showed, with more than 80% accounted for by securities exempt from restrictions under a "fully accessible route" for foreign investors. Market participants linked the sudden move to the Fed's policy decision due on Wednesday, where its future guidance and commentary on interest rates will be key, as well as the non-farm payroll data on Friday and retail inflation data next week.

  • BP Clocks 145% YoY Growth In Q3 Profit, Announces Further $2.5B Share Buyback

    BP plc (NYSE: BP) posted more than double profit during Q3 of $8.15 billion from $3.32 billion, reflecting higher realizations, higher production, and an exceptional gas marketing & trading result. The company expanded its share buybacks by $2.5 billion. It posted a revenue of $55.01 billion, up 53% Y/Y but missing the consensus of $64.76 billion. The company reported production for the quarter was 981mboe/d, up 10.4% Y/Y. Underlying production was 4.7% higher, mainly due to major project start-

  • Tens of thousands of Czechs show their support for Ukraine

    Tens of thousands of Czechs gathered in the capital on Sunday to demonstrate their solidarity with Ukraine and their support for democratic values. The rally took place in reaction to three recent anti-government demonstrations where other protesters demanded the resignation of the pro-Western coalition government of conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala for its support for Ukraine. The organizers of the earlier rallies are known for spreading Russian propaganda and opposing COVID-19 vaccinations.

  • Google signs solar power supply deal with SoftBank-backed SB Energy

    Companies are rapidly shifting toward clean energy and transportation as they look to meet environmental and sustainability goals. The $430-billion Inflation Reduction Act signed by President Joe Biden signed in August also seeks to incentivise a shift to clean energy, by providing tax credits. Google will use the energy from the SoftBank Group Corp-backed company, which will have a capacity of about 3 GW by early next year, to power data centers in Texas, Alphabet said.

  • Hail a Ride With Uber Stock Only If It Stays Above This Key Level

    Uber is trading higher on its earnings report. But the stock faces key resistance on the upside, while it tries to hold a level on the downside.

  • History tells us the S&P 500 is only two-thirds of the way through the current bear market, analysts warn

    The stock market may still have months to go and a long way to fall if history is any indication.

  • Will AMC Entertainment (AMC) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know

    AMC Entertainment (AMC) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • SoFi Stock Leaps on Narrower-Than-Expected Loss and Revenue Beat

    SoFi Technologies was surging after posting a narrower-than-expected third-quarter loss and revenue that exceeded forecasts. It also reported adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of $44 million, an increase of 332% from a year earlier. The company also reported a strong increase in membership.

  • FDA advisers meet on racial disparities in pulse oximeters

    The clip-on devices that use light to measure oxygen levels in the blood are getting a closer look from U.S. regulators after recent studies suggest they don't work as well for patients of color. The devices, called pulse oximeters, usually snap onto a finger and are widely used in hospitals across the globe to help guide treatment. In 2021, the Food and Drug Administration issued a warning about possible inaccuracies after a study found the devices tended to overestimate Black patients’ oxygen levels.