Congrats! You’ve submitted the down payment or signed the lease, and now you’ve got your sights set on moving to a new home.

If the thought of packing up your life into boxes is totally overwhelming, it can be made a little bit easier with the help of a moving checklist. Getting yourself organized well in advance of moving day will save you some stress, so that when it finally comes around, all you have to worry about is actually moving boxes.

We spoke with Noah Duarte of national moving company Gentle Giant. The head of Employee Development formerly trained staffers on how best to help people move. He says most people are unprepared both financially and emotionally when it comes to changing up residences.

“The emotional stress involved in relocating the material representation of [one’s life],” Duarte says, well, it can be unexpected and overwhelming.

We’ve prepared a checklist to help you tackle all the essential steps of moving from one home to another. Steps include finding a moving truck or moving company, downsizing your possessions, and getting everything properly packed—just in time for the big day.

Trading spaces? Here's the ultimate moving checklist

