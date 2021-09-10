Trading tantrum? Fed officials' personal dealings stir controversy, call for change

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan walks after the True Economic Talks event in Mexico City
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonnelle Marte, Howard Schneider and Ann Saphir
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jonnelle Marte, Howard Schneider and Ann Saphir

(Reuters) - Media reports this week that two of the Federal Reserve's 12 regional bank presidents were active traders has some of the central bank's most vocal critics questioning the rules that allowed them to engage in the transactions in the first place.

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren made frequent or substantial trades in 2020, the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg reported earlier this week. The trades occurred during a year in which the central bank took major actions to shore up the economy and swooning financial markets after they were broadsided by the coronavirus pandemic.

While the trades were permitted under the Fed system's ethics guidelines, their disclosure prompted some observers and a top lawmaker to flag possible conflicts of interest.

"Forget about the individual trades," said Benjamin Dulchin, director of the Fed Up Campaign at the Center for Popular Democracy, a group that advocates for the Fed to focus more on the needs of American workers. "The issue is that a president of a Fed bank - one of the handful of people who ... set our country's monetary policy - so clearly has his personal interests aligned with the success of our biggest corporations."

On Thursday, Kaplan and Rosengren said in separate statements that their trades complied with the Fed's ethics rules. They also said they would change their investment practices to address "even the appearance of any conflict of interest" and sell all individual stock holdings by Sept. 30, moving the proceeds into cash or passively invested index funds. Both Kaplan and Rosengren said they would not trade on those accounts as long as they are serving as Fed presidents.

The changes came after they both faced criticism for transactions made last year, dealings that were first reported by the Wall Street Journal https://www.wsj.com/articles/dallas-feds-robert-kaplan-was-active-buyer-and-seller-of-stocks-last-year-11631044094 this week. Each has since made his annual financial disclosures public.

The documents showed that Kaplan, for instance, bought and sold at least $18 million in individual stocks in 2020, mostly tech stocks like Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc and energy stocks such as Marathon Petroleum Corp. All of those transactions were reviewed by the Dallas Fed general counsel, said Dallas Fed spokesman James Hoard.

Rosengren, who has publicly shared concerns about potential over-valuation risks in the commercial real estate sector, held stakes in four real estate investment trusts and made other investment trades, as highlighted by a Bloomberg https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-09-08/fed-official-who-warned-on-real-estate-was-active-reit-trader?sref=HFh69AJb report.

"Regrettably, the appearance of such permissible personal investment decisions has generated some questions, so I have made the decision to divest these assets to underscore my commitment to Fed ethics guidelines," Rosengren said in a statement on Thursday.

CALLS FOR GREATER OVERSIGHT

Fed officials are subject to specific restrictions, such as not trading during the “blackout period” around each Fed meeting when policy-sensitive information is distributed, not holding stocks in banks or mutual funds concentrated in the financial sector, and not reselling securities within 30 days of purchase.

But the Code of Conduct has broader language as well.

“An employee should avoid any situation that might give rise to an actual conflict of interest or even the appearance of a conflict of interest,” the code states. Those with access to market-moving information “should avoid engaging in any financial transaction the timing of which could create the appearance of acting on inside information concerning Federal Reserve deliberations and actions.”

The financial disclosures did not look strikingly different from prior years. But 2020 was a signature year for the Fed in which, by its own account, it crossed "red lines" to ensure financial markets continued to function. In a rapid-fire response to the then-unfolding pandemic, Fed policymakers in March 2020 slashed interest rates to near zero and rolled out programs meant to keep the markets for Treasury bonds, mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds working smoothly.

The Fed's fast action was praised for helping to stave off a larger financial market collapse, an achievement Fed officials say helped to minimize the hit to the economy. But some criticized the Fed's moves for helping to boost asset prices while not doing enough to support small businesses and households on Main Street.

Some Fed-watchers say it may be time for the rules to be reviewed.

"This is more evidence that the oversight of the Federal Reserve regional bank presidents is broken," said Aaron Klein, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. "I don’t know if this is a failure to enforce the rules, or a failure of the rules."

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, long one of Washington's most vocal critics of the central bank's approach to financial regulation, said Fed officials should not be allowed to trade.

"I've said it before and will say it again: Members of Congress and senior government officials should not be allowed to trade or own stocks," Warren posted on Twitter https://twitter.com/SenWarren/status/1436370981669462019 on Friday. "Period."

(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte in New York, Howard Schneider in Washington and Ann Saphir in Berkeley, Calif.; Editing by Dan Burns and Matthew Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Medaro Completes Initial Earn-In Under Joint Venture Agreement to Develop Lithium Extraction Technology

    Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2021) - Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) ("Medaro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated June 30, 2021, that it has completed the initial earn-in under its definitive joint venture agreement (the "JV Agreement") with Dr. James G. Blencoe, Ph.D., of Tennessee USA, and Global Lithium Extraction Technologies Inc. ("Global Lithium"), with respect to the operation of a joint venture (the ...

  • U.S. Stocks Drop With Worries Mounting Over Growth: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks fell in volatile trading as mixed economic data kept investors on edge about the timing of stimulus tapering even as the relentless spread of the Covid-19 delta variant undermines global growth.The S&P 500 notched a fourth straight decline after erasing an intraday gain that had brought it to within 0.4% of its all-time high. The dollar weakened and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields declined. European equities fell, with the Stoxx 600 erasing the initial advance it saw afte

  • UPDATE 1-Fed officials to sell stocks to avoid apparent conflict of interest

    Two Federal Reserve officials said on Thursday they would sell their individual stock holdings by the end of the month to address the appearance of conflicts of interest. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren issued statements saying they would invest the proceeds of those sales in diversified index funds and cash savings and would not trade in those accounts as long as they are serving in their roles. In the forms, first reported by the Wall Street Journal https://www.wsj.com/articles/dallas-feds-robert-kaplan-was-active-buyer-and-seller-of-stocks-last-year-11631044094, Kaplan disclosed he held a total of 27 investments in individual stock, fund or alternative assets that were valued at over $1 million each.

  • 10 BDC Dividend Stocks for Increased Income

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 BDC Dividend Stocks for Increased Income. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 BDC Dividend Stocks for Increased Income. A Business Development Company, or BDC, is a special kind of investment option, that slightly differs […]

  • The Top 5 Hotel Brands in the World

    More and more travelers are gravitating toward hotels that support guests' well-being and follow responsible business practices.

  • Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force

    The company also attributed the delay in the mission, named "Unity 23", to the pending resolution of a probe by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The mission was initially set for late September or early October to carry three paying crew members from the Italian Air Force and the Rome-based government agency National Research Council.

  • Crypto Stocks Hit By Rout in What Bulls Hoped Would Be Epic Week

    (Bloomberg) -- The week when Bitcoin joined the ranks of the world’s official currencies was supposed to be a watershed moment for crypto bulls -- and the constellation of publicly traded companies that orbit around it.It didn’t go as expected. The rollout in El Salvador was snared by glitches. Global policymakers issued warnings about cryptocurrency volatility. And Coinbase Global Inc., the largest U.S. exchange for such tokens, said it may be sued by the Securities and Exchange Commission, sig

  • Content creators shifting gears to help Ida recovery

    Content creators shifting gears to help Ida recovery

  • How to start producing music on a budget

    So far, the one thing you know for sure is that you have music inside of you that needs to be expressed.

  • "Weapons-grade base fodder": GOP erupts in rebellion over Biden's vaccine mandates

    Top Republicans are calling for a public uprising to protest President Biden's broad vaccine mandates, eight months after more than 500 people stormed the U.S. Capitol to try to overturn the election. Why it matters: It has been decades since America has witnessed such blatant and sustained calls for mass civil disobedience against the U.S. government.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.J.D. Vance — author of "Hillbilly Elegy" and a candidate for the GOP U.

  • What really ails the job market?

    Another day, another data point showing how the job market is almost absurdly competitive in the face of a world-bestriding pandemic.

  • Science Says the Fatty Acids in Omega-3 Supplements Can Stabilize Alzheimer's Patients' Memories

    This new research further proves the beneficial effects omega-3s have on brain health.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Beaten Down Stocks She Just Bought

    All of these stocks are more than 40% below their peaks, but at least one important investor thinks they can recover.

  • More Strategists Say a Storm Is Brewing in the U.S. Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Strategists from almost all the top Wall Street banks have come out this week with a nervous message about the U.S. stock market.The latest views hail from Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and echo earlier pronouncements from Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. While investment banks tend to be measured in their outlooks, there are common threads that underpin their predictions that the market is vulnerable. Valuations are at historical extremes,

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flirting With a Bottom

    Buying a stock at low prices would seem to be a no-brainer, the sure way to guarantee the best returns. However, most stocks that are priced low are down for a reason, and you’ll need to do your homework before buying in. Some of the reasons are generally neutral towards the quality of the company. If a firm issues a new release of shares, to raise capital, the effect may be to dilute the stock and lower the price. Or, a company may get caught up in an economic downturn, and sees its shares fall

  • 4 of the Safest Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Crush Inflation

    Inflation is high today, but don't get scared. These four dividend stocks have handily beat inflation over the long term.

  • This Top Medical Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    The Zacks Rank offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks and build a winning investment portfolio. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • 4 Perfect Stocks Down 50% (or More) From Their Highs to Buy Right Now

    One of the most exciting stocks investors can scoop up in the healthcare space at a significant discount to where it was trading in February is telemedicine kingpin Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). Teladoc's 54% retracement looks to be tied to two factors. First, the acquisition of Livongo Health has increased the company's 2021 costs (mostly one-time expenses) and widened its net loss projections well beyond what Wall Street was expecting.

  • ALTCOINS TO BUY: Crypto experts share the best investing opportunities they're seeing outside of bitcoin

    Insider has talked to several experts about which altcoins they like most, why they're bullish, and what they recommend others should be buying now.

  • Apple Loses $85 Billion in Value After App Store Ruling

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. shares suffered their steepest selloff in months on Friday after a federal judge ordered the company to change the way it operates its App Store, which would hurt the profitability of that business unit.The stock fell 3.3%, its biggest decline since May 4, erasing about $85 billion from the iPhone maker’s market capitalization. The size of the loss is bigger than all but 98 components of the S&P 500 Index.A federal judge granted an injunction sought by Epic Games Inc. w