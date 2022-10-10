Trading Token, developed by Lok Chan, Will Launch a TT P2P Wallet Soon

San Bruno, CA - (NewMediaWire) - October 10, 2022 - Trading Token is a UK-based digital exchange company. It enables customers to connect with sellers and exchange tokens through P2P. In the latest record, the company develops innovative products for cryptocurrency users.

The company builds digital products by using its newest technology. In addition, the newly formed crypto platform has been developed by Lok Chan and Leon Chau, the co-founder and CEO of Trading Token. He is also a global crypto derivatives exchange. He previously ran a retail forex brokerage for almost a decade.

Trading Token's founding story has become inspirational for emerging crypto forums. It entails how they used affiliate marketing to grow so fast, mobile trading trends, the World Series of Trading event, and what Lok thinks about the digital currency plans.

How did you form the Trading Token?

Answer: I have been in the Forex trading industry for many years. First, there are too many small tokens outside that they operate by themselves, but there is no good P2P platform to summarize them. I want to help these tokens, through our platform, to open up LO customers to make some small investments. Second, this reduces the chances of scam coins because operating costs are significantly reduced. Trading Token's reserve has reached 1550 million. So far, my most significant achievement at Trading Token IS our team. We are a speedy self-improvement team and get the job done faster.

How does the current market impact Trading?

Answer: CTO - Leon Chau said that most exchanges in the current market advocates Trading, ignoring the use of thinking that bringing the old financial system to WEB3 was a failure, many merchants charge exorbitant fees to sell cryptocurrencies to people, and Encrypted assets lie in no threshold.

How do Trading Token works?

Answer: The reliable crypto wallet works with tokens. It offers several crypto wallet features to its users. People can create a new address (a bitcoin wallet or ID) for crypto assets or tie their current one. They can also transfer money for free for Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, NFT, and other tokens. It enables its users to exchange their assets quickly on a blockchain platform. It possesses the following crypto wallet functions:

1. Users can keep and earn bitcoins in the wallet: buy any cryptocurrency (bitcoin, Ethereum, or tether) with USD, EUR, or GBP and keep track of its rise.

2. It offers a built-in exchange of one Token (e.g., NFT-tokens) for other ones with the best prices.

3. Trading Token gives access to a wide range of safe and decentralized Web3 apps that help people earn and spend their crypto assets.

4. It generates an opportunity to get bitcoin or Ethereum on its client BTC wallet and send BTC tokens through the Ren bridge project.

