In the tradition of handmaking toys, Kellogg wood crafters create magical experiences

Dec. 19—KELLOGG, Minn. — Create with magical thoughts and hum gibberish. It's the advice one of Santa Claus' fictional elves shares with a gnome stuck on making useful items rather than the bright, dancing toys that will enthrall children.

At Lark Toys in Kellogg, the toymakers tune their minds to happy thoughts, laughing and listening to the radio as they transform wood into dozens of cheerful faces, colorful animals and creative puzzles. The wood pull and push toys are a "labor of love" spanning years of creators. While Cam Norton wonders at how the two keep steady with the demand, he credits Tim Monson for his skills on the bandsaw.

"We feel at home in here," Norton said while tinkering with a series of Abigail Snail pull-toys coated in pink, blue, yellow and orange.

In his two years staining and assembling toys, "(Norton) hasn't achieved the pointy ear," Monson said with a grin about elf ears. "Once the pointy ears come in, then it's like, 'OK, it's official.'"

He joked about elf ears like he hasn't heard the comparison for more than 30 years. While laughing at his attempts to swirl an old-school toy at the register, Norton did, however, pass the test of spinning a whirl-o toy.

Back through the green door of the workshop, the freshly cut wood smell embraces toymakers and visitors. Toys climb the walls, fluffy materials fill rows of buckets and fantasy creatures loom happily in every corner. Norton perks up his ears to discover where Monson is in the shop: the pine wood becoming a dragon or whale on the bandsaw, the rough edges easing with the router and sanding.

He loves the gleeful sounds of his children in the shop, too, "they just love it here," Norton said. As Santa's helper, Annie Norton, 8, ensures her work uniform is in place: a red and green headband with elf ears. "It's the first thing she goes for, man, all of a sudden she's got them on and she's just smiling," Monson described. With years of pleading ahead to join work full-time at Lark Toys, Norton's children work on woodburning projects at home on their former dairy farm.

"They're pretty proud," Norton said.

The grand wooden carousel, built by Monson, a woodcarver and longtime Lark employee Mary Eversman in the 1990s without the wisdom of Google, marks most people's memories of the novelty toy shop. The wood flew and in a week's time a flamingo or troll would appear in the shop ready for gluing. They

watched the animals come to life: carving, gluing, staining and assembling for nine years.

Monson said he's "pretty blessed" to continue the magical and joyful adventure.

"I was blown away. By the second day, I just fell in love with it," Monson described of

starting his toymaking career at Lark in 1987.

"It is a labor of love."

On their way to invoking joy for every visitor, the "Memory Lane" windows of toys are Monson's favorite project. His hand-crafted display cases lead people through toys of years' past.

For Norton, it's "everything" that he loves about whittling through his days making toys. He started making wood projects as a hobby, from tractors to toy boxes and toy tables for his family. Most of his family members now proudly own an array of Lark's wooden toys.

Over the years, the wood toys, started in Donn and Sarah Kreofsky's garage, honor staff members, friends and family members of Lark Toys. The Canoe Paddler and Drea Dragon pull-toys are the bestsellers, Monson and Norton said. A pink stain lightens the red-coated dragon to a soft pink on the woodburned neck.

"Drea is probably my favorite because of the woodburning. I like to do a lot of woodburning," Norton said of the black lines creating smiles, feathers and scales.

In their workshop home, the toymakers are surrounded with pictures of family and friends. There's no feeling of a toy factory where they're numb to the work or lacking creativity, Monson and Norton said. The process creates a calming rhythm with pull-toys made in batches of 24 to 30 and smaller toys in batches of 40 to 50.

While working in the shop on a series of bluff-inspired creatures, a doll house and pull-toy designs, co-owner Scott Gray-Burlingame said "it's like making art and I get to do that." His "weird little things" each with their own story have offered visitors an immersive experience at the shop, from

Raoul the River Giant

to puppets and Blufflings.

In the store's original building, Monson loves the feeling of slowing down and remembering to respect the machines. He has avoided any major injuries, "knock on wood." While carrying on the beautiful tradition of handmaking toys, Monson said "this is the year" that Norton will pull his skills onto the bandsaw.

"Everything we do is hand-cut, which it doesn't happen anymore, it just doesn't," Monson said. "And that's hopefully something that will continue where we don't have to eventually ... use one of them C&C machines because (the hand-cut element is) what makes it unique. In fact, if you look, you can see the little lines in here, each one of them are hand-cut."

While people enjoy the Santa's workshop feel and behind the scenes look into the toymaking process, Monson and Norton said the store is "bonkers" in the summer. Still, they stay steady in their production of toys throughout the year. A few extra weeks in January and February with less customers also gives them time to redesign patterns and make new displays.

Between projects in the shop, working on the mini-golf course or pulling in fibers from the llamas, Monson chuckles with awe at the gift of creating treasures for people to enjoy. The thumbs-up from kids passing by the workshop windows helps too, Norton said.

"This place is amazing, though, it's so special," Monson said. "There's something about it, you know, something special about it, like Lark is its own being."

In the bluffs of Southeast Minnesota, Scott Gray-Burlingame introduced a new creature: the Bluffling. The Blufflings, part folklore and part educational tools, lark in their own habitat at the front hall of the store's "Memory Lane." The original latex-cast creatures invite visitors to decode their language and learn about

the Driftless region.

"In each of the Bluffling characters they represent a different lost art so we've got an explorer and a teacher and a healer and an animal whisperer, it's just endless but we started with these eight characters," Scott Gray-Burlingame said. The store's name Lark stood for Lost Arts Revival by Kreofsky, named by the Kreofskys who founded the toy store.

As the "story is developing as we go," he considers the Blufflings a "side project I'm inventing" without the hurried need to sell the items, though Bluffling plush toys, statues and photo prints went for sale at the store starting in November 2022. He hopes to share his creations with the community by working with local schools, libraries and parks. The creations and added experiences "keep Lark new for people," said co-owner Miranda Gray-Burlingame.

Through years of research and experiments, the process moved from a dream to the tedious, precise work of "creature making": creating faces, molding hands and painting vests and buttons. The creatures some thought were creepy now came as playful, human-like friends that people are excited to welcome into their homes.

"I enjoy the process," Scott Gray-Burlingame said. He has a background in special effects makeup and mask making. "The tricky part is like deciding when a thing is done, maybe, because every step is a cool ingredient and I think that's the fun of it is in the making."

As generations of families embark through the magical store, Monson loves seeing their delight and it "makes our job just that much more special, I guess, just knowing that people love this place and bringing their family and their kids."

"It is a magical place. You see that in people that come, I mean, some people which just blows my mind they spend all day here. There's a lot to do but ... I've always wanted to go up to them and be like, 'What did you do here for eight hours?'" Monson said. "They love it."