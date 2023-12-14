Get in on the tradition: Pueblo Gingerbread House Contest submission deadline extended to Dec. 19

Dec. 14—The annual Pueblo Gingerbread House Contest has become a holiday tradition.

The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center has extended the date for submissions for the annual event through 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19.

All 2023 submissions must be representative of a Pueblo village, house, community, church, or historic building or dwelling, and must be fully edible. Professional bakers are not eligible to submit an entry and there are youth, adult, and senior categories.

"Over the years, we've seen some amazing entries like Pueblo homes and villages, storyteller scenes, the "Pueblo Express" train, and significant Puebloan sites like Chaco Culture National Historical Park, Pueblo Bonito, and Bandelier National Monument," said Monique Silva, IPCC's Director of Guest Experience, in a statement. "We are delighted to see the creativity and talent of this year's entries—and to share these edible pieces of art with our guests during this holiday season."

The IPCC is also featuring an online gallery of previous winners, so that all can share and enjoy Pueblo culture at indianpueblo.org/pueblo-gingerbread-house-contest/

Silva said the public is invited to vote for their favorite entries in the People's Choice Awards competition between Wednesday, Dec. 20 and Thursday, Jan. 4.

Winners will be announced on Saturday, January 6th. Winners will receive cash prizes ranging from $50 to $500. All entries will be on display through Jan. 7.

Additional information — including contest rules, prizes, and entry form — is available at: indianpueblo.org/pueblo-gingerbread-house-contest.