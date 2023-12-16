Tradition shooting suspect arrested in Broward County, to be charged with attempted murder

PORT ST. LUCIE — The person police believed to be behind Wednesday's driveway shooting in Tradition was arrested Saturday in Broward County.

Davontay Mosley, 24, was being held in the Broward County Jail and will be extradited to St. Lucie County where he will be charged with attempted first-degree murder, reports said.

'Targeted attack' shooting in Tradition under investigation

Early Wednesday, a 27-year-old man was shot three times while standing in his driveway in the 11300 block of Southwest Stockton Place in the Town Park gated-community. Port St. Lucie police have said the man was "targeted," but did not immediately release a reason. The man, whose identity was not disclosed, was treated and released at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce.

Davontay Mosley

After a description of Mosley's vehicle, a blue 2018 Kia Optima, was distributed to law enforcement partners, it was located in Lauderdale Lakes by Broward County sheriff's deputies, reports said. Mosley was one of three people inside the vehicle at the time.

Police identified the Kia as a suspect vehicle using surveillance video, Sgt. Dominick Mesiti, police spokesperson, said Wednesday.

