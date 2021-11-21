Tradition and tacos at the Mitla Café

During the Depression, Doña Lucia Rodriguez opened the doors of the Mitla Café in San Bernardino, Calif., along old Route 66, because she didn't want her family members to go hungry. Since then, the Mexican restaurant has fed generations from all walks of life, and served as a gathering spot for community organizing. Correspondent Lilia Luciano steps inside the family-run business that also served as an inspiration for another notable establishment, Taco Bell.