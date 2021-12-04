Traditional wrestling continues as a Friday fixture in Kabul

ELENA BECATOROS
·2 min read

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Through clouds of billowing dust, two men circle each other warily before one plunges forward, grabbing his rival’s clothing and, after a brief struggle, deftly tackling him to the ground.

The crowd, arrayed in a circle around them, some sitting on the ground, others standing or clambering onto the backs of rickshaws for a better view in a park in the Afghan capital, erupts in cheers. Victor and vanquished smile good-naturedly, embracing briefly before some of the spectators press banknotes into the winner’s hand.

The scene is one played out each week after Friday prayers in the sprawling Chaman-e-Huzori park in downtown Kabul, where men — mainly from Afghanistan’s northern provinces — gather to watch and to compete in pahlawani, a traditional form of wrestling.

Although the Taliban, who took over Afghanistan in mid-August, had previously banned sports when they ruled the country in the 1990s, pahlawani had been exempt even then. Now, just over three months into their new rule of the country, a handful of Taliban police attended the Friday matches as security guards.

The matches are simple affairs. There is no arena other than the broad circle formed by the spectators. The competitors, barefoot in the dust, all use the same tunics, one blue and one white, passed from one athlete to the next for each match. Each competitor represents his province, with the name and province announced to the spectators by the referee.

Each match has four rounds, and the winner is the first who can flip his opponent onto his back. A referee officiates, while judges among the crowd deliver their verdicts in cases when there is no obvious winner. Many end in ties.

“We provide this facility so our people can have some enjoyment,” said Juma Khan, a 58-year-old judge and deputy director of last Friday’s event. A security guard at a market during the day, the former wrestling athlete has been judging competitions for the past 12 years, he said. Just like his father, and his grandfather, and his great-grandfather before him. “It’s our culture.”

Most athletes and spectators spend two to three months in the Afghan capital working — as manual laborers or in hotels, restaurants and markets — before heading back home to their families for a few weeks.

Pahlawani provides a few hours of much anticipated entertainment. The men gather in the dust-blown field that is Chaman-e-Huzori park at around 2 p.m. every Friday and stay until sunset, with around 10 to 20 young men coming forward from the crowd to compete.

Then, as the sun sets behind Tapai Maranjan hill in the background, the competitors are finished. In the blink of an eye, as billowing dust swirls around speeding rickshaws, their horns blaring, the crowd melts away for another week.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Evicted Redwood City church and family services center searching for new home

    They've spent more than 20 years helping and feeding the Redwood City community, now Verbo Church and Family Services needs some help of its own. The organization is being evicted from its building, and is desperately trying to find a new one close by.

  • Some Afghan families fear for their safety in Taliban-controlled Kabul

    For the Afghans who got out, the next hurdle is to start a new life. But others must continue to wait.

  • Isaiah Stewart with an and one vs the Phoenix Suns

    Isaiah Stewart (Detroit Pistons) with an and one vs the Phoenix Suns, 12/02/2021

  • Coronavirus numbers for Nueces County

    The latest pandemic numbers

  • France, Europeans working to open joint mission in Afghanistan - Macron

    Several European countries are working on opening up a joint diplomatic mission in Afghanistan that would enable their ambassadors to return to the country, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday. Western countries have been grappling with how to engage with the Taliban after they took over Afghanistan in a lightning advance in August as U.S.-led forces were completing their pullout. The United States and other Western countries shut their embassies and withdrew their diplomats as the Taliban seized Kabul, following which the militants declared an interim government whose top members are under U.S. and U.N. sanctions.

  • Tucson Border Patrol agent dies in the line of duty

    Supervisory Patrol Agent Martin Barrios of the Tucson Border Patrol sector was killed in the line of duty on Monday.

  • Georgia suffers first defeat of the season at the hands of Alabama in SEC title game

    The Bulldogs find out Sunday if they will return to the College Football Playoff for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

  • Biden warns Russia’s Vladimir Putin against Ukraine invasion

    There are signs that the White House and Kremlin are close to arranging a conversation next week between Biden and Putin

  • What we can expect from Marvel's 'Secret Invasion,' so far

    The upcoming Disney+ show will star Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke, and Olivia Colman. The release date hasn't been revealed yet.

  • Interview: Malika Andrews' meteoric rise at ESPN

    Malika Andrews' meteoric rise began in the NBA bubble, where she was ESPN's lead reporter at just 25 years old. 16 months later, she finds herself anchoring ESPN's daily show, "NBA Today."What's happening: Axios spoke with Andrews about her bubble experience, the transition from sideline to studio, and what it's like working with the "NBA Today" family.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's the transition from reporter to anchor been like?I'm a worrier

  • AC Milan move top of Serie A, Inter see off Roma

    A much-changed AC Milan saw off bottom side Salernitana 2-0 on Saturday to take top spot in Serie A ahead of previous leaders Napoli's match against Atalanta, while Inter Milan cruised to victory at Roma.

  • Hands off University of Florida’s curriculum on race — and anything else, lawmakers | Opinion

    Some days, I hardly recognize the University of Florida, my beloved alma mater.

  • Ohio State RB coach Tony Alford spurns Brian Kelly offer at LSU, will remain with Buckeyes

    Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford turned down an offer to reunite with former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly at LSU.

  • Nearly 1,500 unhoused people died on the streets of Los Angeles during the pandemic, according to a new report

    "When people are passing away outdoors and on the sidewalks, that is a failure of the state," a co-author of the report told The Guardian.

  • Libya's foreign minister slams European migration policy

    Libya’s foreign minister on Friday criticized a system of deterring migrants from reaching European shores that she argued fails to address the root of the problem and has so far only served the interest of EU states. Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush spoke via video call at the Mediterranean dialogues, a conference hosted by the Italian government, in a session titled “Dealing with Migration." “Please do not push the problem in our lap and please do not point your fingers at Libya and portray us as a country which abuses and disrespects refugees,” she said.

  • US border patrol agent assigned to El Paso station dies in the line of duty

    A Border Patrol spokesman said the agency won't make any more information public until it has been cleared and vetted with the family.

  • Why Shares of Smith & Wesson Are Getting Crushed Today

    On a day when many stocks are down, investors in Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) are seeing red. Investors are clicking the sell button today in response to the fiscal second-quarter earnings report, which the company released yesterday after the market closed. Falling short of analysts' expectations that it would report revenue of $265 million and earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29, Smith & Wesson reported Q2 2022 sales and EPS of $231 million and $1.13, respectively.

  • Israeli Police Fatally Shoot Suspect After Stabbing in Jerusalem

    Israeli border police officers fatally shot a Palestinian man suspected to have stabbed a Jewish man before lunging at officers with a knife near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem on Saturday, December 4, Israel Police said.Police said the stabbing victim was taken to a nearby medical center in moderate condition and was later described as being in stable condition.Bystander video of the shooting depicted police officers firing at the suspect as he lay on a roadway, sparking outcry among Arab Israel members of the Knesset. One politician, Ahmed Tibi, described the killing as a “cold-blooded execution,” and claimed medics were blocked from treating the suspect.Israel Police, however, lauded the “vigilance and rapid response” and said the suspect had also “attempted to stab a Border Police officer who was working at the scene.” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also praised the officers for acting “quickly and determinedly.”Security footage later released by police showed the entirety of the attack. Police officers are seen firing at the suspect after he lunged at them several times. The suspect fell to the ground, but moved again, at which point police fired more rounds toward him. Investigators said the officers felt the suspect may still be a threat, the Times of Israel reported.This footage filmed by Wadi Hilweh Information Center shows local officials on the scene of the shooting and medical services transporting the deceased suspect away. Credit: Wadi Hilweh Information Center via Storyful

  • Can two young Orthodox Jewish players juggle pro baseball and religion?

    This year MLB teams drafted two players who will not be able to compete on the Sabbath. But they are confident their religion can help their careers Jacob Steinmetz was selected in the third round of the MLB draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Photograph: Elliot Steinmetz In the 14 June 1939 edition of the New York Post, Hy Turkin wrote a story on Morris Arnovich, the Philadelphia Phillies left fielder leading the National League with a .398 batting average. Morris was “chock full of hustle,” Tur

  • France to work with Saudis to resolve crisis with Lebanon

    France’s president and Saudi Arabia’s crown prince held a joint phone call with Lebanon’s prime minister during Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the kingdom on Saturday, in a significant gesture amid an unprecedented crisis between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. During the calls with Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Macron said France and Saudi Arabia expressed their commitment to Lebanon, despite Saudi Arabia's uneasiness with Iran’s sway over the small Mediterranean country.