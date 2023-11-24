Traditions come to life at coal town Christmas festival

Nov. 23—A place rooted in timeless traditions will come to life this week as part of the Appalachian Coal Town Christmas at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and Youth Museum.

From carolers in a church to underground mine tours, an ornament workshop and a visit from Santa, it's more than enough to get anyone in the Christmas spirit.

Appalachian Coal Town Christmas will encompass two consecutive weekends, Nov. 24-25 and Dec. 1-2.

Taking place each day from 5-9 p.m., festival tickets are $12.50 per adult and $10 per child. Tickets include a guided underground tour, caroling in the church and the ever-popular ice-skating rink.

Beckley's director of Parks and Recreation, Leslie Gray Baker, said she looks forward to the thrill and magic of the event year after year.

"This is what starts my Christmas season. This is when I know that Christmas is here," Baker said. "The cider, the Christmas carols, everybody being together, Santa's been here. Just kind of the homeyness of the buildings, the super's house, the miner's house, just knowing that this is our heritage here."

Baker said Appalachian Coal Town Christmas was started more than 20 years ago as a way to preserve and share the traditions of Appalachia.

"Back when we started, HGTV came and produced a Christmas special that featured our above-ground lights and unique underground tour," she said. "They ran the special for several years, and the event received a lot of publicity ... It truly has become a southern West Virginia holiday tradition for many, many people."

Over the years, Baker said the offerings of the Appalachian Coal Town Christmas have changed, but the general idea and spirit of the festival has stayed the same.

One of the most recent additions to the event is an ice-skating rink set up in the parking lot in front of the Exhibition Coal Mine.

"This will be the fifth year for the ice rink, and I believe that it has been so popular we will have to bring it back every year," Baker said.

She added that festival goers can also enjoy the Youth Museum's current hands-on exhibit, Sonic Sensations, and the Christmas ornament workshop, which will be set up in the Museum's classroom.

Outside of festival hours, the ice-skating rink will be open from noon to 9 p.m. through Dec. 3. Tickets are $7.50 for adults and $5 for children.

During the Coal Town Christmas Festival, guests must purchase a festival pass to skate.

All the Christmas lights and decorations will be above ground. The Gift Shop will be open and selling unique coal creations, jewelry, Christmas items and fabulous freshly made fudge. There will also be a dozen craft vendors selling their wares during the event.

The Exhibition Coal Mine and Youth Museum complex is in New River Park. Many of the exhibits and classes are funded in part by the West Virginia Commission on the Arts. For more information, call 304-256-1747 or 304-252-3730.

Email: jmoore@register-herald.com