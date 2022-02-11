Trads: The young Indians spreading hate online

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Divya Arya and Vineet Khare - BBC Hindi
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Narendra Modi
    Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister of India and former Chief minister of Gujarat
Muslim women drink chai (tea) on a street in front of a wall covered with posters and graffitis to protest against India&#39;s new citizenship law, during a demonstration in Mumbai on January 30, 2020.
Muslim women critical of Mr Modi are trolled viciously online

In May last year, as Muslims around the world celebrated Eid al-Fitr, several women in Pakistan got a shock.

Screenshots of photos they had posted of themselves, dressed up for the festival, were livestreamed without their permission on YouTube by two men across the border in India.

The livestream, by Ritesh Jha and an accomplice he calls "Keshu", was accompanied by misogynist, Islamophobic comments and watched by hundreds.

After several users reported the stream, YouTube removed the video and the channel. The women later said they felt "unsafe" and "afraid" and that their Eid had been "ruined".

Eight months on, Mr Jha, 23, says he was "filled with hate at that time". He claims he wanted to avenge Hindu women whose morphed photos he had spotted on social media. He did not reveal any details about Keshu.

Trolling of women - especially those critical of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - has worsened in recent years amid an increasingly polarised climate both online and offline.

While supporters of all political parties and ideologies harass women online, experts say a churn in the far-right and the spread of technology has emboldened young Hindu nationalists further.

The YouTube livestreaming incident was followed by several cases of women being abused online.

Developers of two apps shared photos of Muslim women in a mock "auction" meant to humiliate them. Hindu women critical of Mr Modi and the BJP were also put on a fake "sale" on audio app Clubhouse, which said it has since suspended the room and taken action against accounts connected with it. In all three cases, there was no actual sale.

After a sharp public outcry, police arrested nine people in connection with both apps - all between 18 and 26 years old. Most were active in social media groups where Islamophobic messages were regularly posted.

Mr Jha too has been named in a police complaint in connection with the Clubhouse mock auction and the Youtube livestream incident, a senior police official told the BBC.

"We are investigating the case and will take necessary legal action against him if he does not present himself," Rashmi Karandikar, cybercell chief of the Mumbai Police, said.

Experts say these are not isolated incidents.

"I would attribute this to a sweeping radicalisation of the Hindu middle class," says journalist and author Snigdha Poonam.

"It's pure bigotry that's coming from deep within Hindu society."

The far-right ecosystem

Mr Jha's now-deleted YouTube channel had thousands of followers who engaged with anti-Muslim content he shared.

He justifies the offensive jokes targeting Islamic practices as "dark humour". He also compares the livestreaming of the women's photos with "harmless videos on TikTok or Insta Reels".

Mr Jha was 14 when he got his first smartphone. He says the content he accessed then was his introduction to the right-wing world.

"On it, I saw memes, heard speeches of politicians who screamed that Hindus were in danger," he says.

A man talking on phone walks past a graffiti painted to create awareness about coronavirus disease in Mumbai.
The pandemic exposed young people, who were online longer, to hate speech, experts say

The partisan political debates and toxic narratives that identified Muslims as the enemy slowly turned him into a "radical", he says.

"You start to feel you are being discriminated against, so much so you begin thinking of violence," Mr Jha says.

This is likely to affect more young people, experts say.

"The pandemic has also created a febrile environment for radicalisation, by ensuring that millions of people have spent more time online," says a study by Canada's Institute for Strategic Dialogue, which studies online behaviour of right-wing extremists in the country.

India's right-wing is also going through changes - many now divide themselves into two groups: "trads" and "raytas".

Trads, or traditionalists, have more extreme views and believe the BJP is not right-wing enough. They call their critics on the right "raytas" - a play on the Hindi idiom "rayta phailana", which broadly means to mess things up.

Raytas say they prefer to express their views without espousing violence.

Abhishek Banerjee, a right-wing columnist, says this is similar to divisions among those on the left.

"As the right's position has become influential in politics and power, they are becoming more vocal and visible," he adds.

Trads - more right than the right

A young Dalit man, who only wants to be referred to as HR - the initials of his Twitter handle - told the BBC how he was drawn into the trad world.

Dalits (formerly untouchables) are at the bottom of an oppressive Hindu caste system.

In March 2020, HR was invited to join an Instagram group whose stated purpose was to "disseminate true information about Hinduism". The person who invited him said he was impressed by HR's skill at arguing "with Muslims online".

He was asked to add 14-15 year olds to the group.

HR says he was happy to join because he was "proud" of the Hindu faith, but was soon disillusioned by the incessant hate members spewed - not just at Muslims but also Dalits.

"They believed Dalits were not Hindus, that it was okay to rape Muslim women to build a Hindu India and that even the murder of children could be justified," he told the BBC through messages on Twitter.

HR never disclosed his caste identity to the group and left it six months after he joined.

He says he now "fights" against trads by reporting their social media handles.

Activists and supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hold placards as they scuffle with police during a protest.
Experts say the excessive trolling is the result of a radicalisation of the Hindu middle class

"Trads praise lynching, oppose both Muslims and Christians, believe in the oppressive caste system, and hate all outspoken modern women, whether Hindu or Muslim," says writer Saniya Sayed, one of the women whose photos were uploaded on the fake auction apps.

Ms Sayed says she was often added to trad groups online by her harassers so she could see the objectionable comments they made about her.

Delhi Police have said that the man who allegedly created the fake auction app was part of a trad group.

A deep divide

Mona Sharma, who calls herself a "rayta", says she and other right-wing women have also been targeted by trads online because they do not conform to their notions of how women should behave.

She was abused online and her husband's personal information was leaked, says Ms Sharma - she adds that she herself trolls liberals and is subjected to trolling by them on Twitter, but that this is a "harmless" activity.

"For the trads, modern educated women are not Hindu enough," she says.

Police have had limited success in disrupting this entrenched ecosystem.

"Law enforcement doesn't have the wherewithal to monitor and track millions of accounts on platforms that are owned by foreign companies," says Brijesh Singh, a senior Mumbai Police officer.

Experts say the problem goes much deeper than social media hate.

Ms Poonam believes the radicalisation of Hindus is a grave danger to India's secularism.

"When I am out reporting, you would be surprised at how many times ordinary people keep bringing up Pakistan as a model for India to follow," she says.

"There is a strong feeling among a large section of Hindus that India should be for the Hindus, and they feel freer to express it today," she adds.

Mr Jha tells the BBC his actions were "morally wrong" but says people like him are being "used".

"We don't realise how hatred takes root in our mind. It doesn't benefit anyone, except those who are running a hate agenda."

You may also be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The deaths that came in the cold

    The Patels seemed to have a stable life in India. Why did they die trying to illegally cross the US-Canada border?

  • Inventing Anna: The Netflix show versus reality

    A new TV series tells the story of 'fake heiress' Anna Sorokin, as the real-life drama continues.

  • Pakistan province did not 'ban mixed-gender classes in private colleges'

    Facebook posts circulating in February 2022 claim the government in Pakistan's most populous province banned mixed-gender classes in private colleges. The claim circulated online in deeply conservative Muslim Pakistan, where men and women are sometimes separated in specific public arenas for religious reasons. The claim is false; provincial authorities told AFP they had not ordered a ban as of February 10, 2022. This claim about colleges in Pakistan's Punjab province was published on Facebook on

  • Hindu nationalism pushed in voting test for Modi's politics

    It's one of several frenetic constructions — massive roads, hotels and a swanky new railway station — underway in Ayodhya, a dusty, holy city in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh where Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party is seeking reelection by touting Hindu-first politics coupled with economic prosperity. This was the first sign of progress Manish Yadav, a 25-year-old student, had seen in this once-sleepy city. Modi's BJP has won emphatically twice on the national stage.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Essentially they pay shareholders money to incentivize owning the stock because other companies will likely eclipse them in growth. Three companies bucking that trend are Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Accenture (NYSE: ACN). While all three pay a dividend, each has exciting growth prospects.

  • Family says Vladek Hasel vanished while dad was out of town

    Vladek Hasel's family has been searching for him since mid-November. They say he left all of his belongings and cell phone at home and vanished.

  • Republicans want the RNC to get a hold on the infighting that's playing out publicly after its censure vote: 'keep it in-house'

    "We shouldn't be talking about this," said Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville of the continued blowback from the RNC's censure vote against Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger over their criticism of Trump.

  • TVA approves $200 million reactor development spend

    The Tennessee Valley Authority board of directors voted 5-0 on Thursday to spend up to $200 million to prepare for the potential construction of a nuclear-powered small modular reactor (SMR) designed by GE Hitachi. Why it matters: The approval is the latest sign of rapidly accelerating momentum for advanced nuclear energy companies and projects. Current activities include:Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The SMR developer NuScale planning to go public vi

  • 'Grey’s Anatomy' Fans Declare This Wordle Tweet Proves Patrick Dempsey Is Coming Back

    'Grey’s Anatomy' fans are believe that actor Patrick Dempsey might be coming back as Derek Shepherd after seeing a tweet that the show shared of a blue Post-it note.

  • Student heckled amid Indian state school hijab ban

    Muskan Khan is a female Muslim student who became an internet sensation in India. She was seen chanting "God is great" to counter a crowd of students with saffron shawls, typically worn by Hindus, who support a hijab ban."Every religion has freedom, India is a unity…every religion has freedom. They are following their culture and I am following my culture. They should let us follow our culture and not raise any obstacle."India's southern Karnataka state ordered schools and colleges to shut for three days on Tuesday (February 8) after protests erupted in response to some institutions refusing entry to students wearing the hijab, citing an education ministry order.Majority of Karnataka state is Hindu and 12% of the population is Muslim. It is ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party.The education minister of the state B.C. Nagesh said school dress codes had been set after reviewing court decisions from across the country to ban the hijab at educational institutions. Opposition parties and critics accuse the government at federal and state level of discriminating against religious minorities and running the risk of stoking violence. Modi defended his record and says his economic and social policies benefit all Indians. The Karnataka High Court will hear a petition in the case on Wednesday, as per media reports.

  • Russia and Belarus Begin Massive Military Exercises

    Russia and Belarus began their largest joint military exercises in years -- involving thousands of troops, armor, fighter aircraft and missile-defense systems. The maneuvers, scheduled to last until Feb. 20, take place near Ukraine's border as well as&nbsp;NATO members Poland and Lithuania.&nbsp;Moscow has repeatedly denied it plans on invading Ukraine.

  • Europe Calls for Peace, but Not at Any Price

    BERLIN — After two days of intense diplomacy on both sides of the Atlantic about the Ukraine crisis, the leaders of France, Germany and Poland said their overriding goal was the preservation of peace in Europe but warned Russia of dire consequences if it launched further incursions into Ukraine. “We share one goal,” Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor, said Tuesday after the leaders met in Berlin. “Preserving peace in Europe with diplomacy and clear messages and the common readiness to act jointl

  • 4 of the Safest Dividend Stocks to Help You Crush Inflation

    A number of factors like easy monetary policy, supply chain issues, and labor shortages drove the annualized inflation rate to 7% in December. The good news for investors is that there are plenty of quality dividend growth stocks that can help protect your purchasing power, regardless of how long it takes the Federal Reserve to get inflation under control. The confectioner Hershey (NYSE: HSY) generates enough excess cash each quarter to offer investors a 1.8% dividend yield, which is moderately higher than the S&P 500's 1.4%.

  • While everyone watches Ukraine and Russia, don't forget about equally important conversation in Iran

    Russia and Ukraine dominate international news. But there are equally relevant diplomatic proxy negotiation going on behind closed doors with Iran.

  • People With Disabilities Are Sharing Things They Want People Without Disabilities To Know, Stop Doing, And More

    "Invisible disabilities exist."View Entire Post ›

  • Michigan prosecutor says Giuliani asked him to get voting machines, pass them to Trump allies

    A Michigan prosecutor says that Rudy Giuliani, the former personal lawyer to former President Trump, asked him to obtain voting machines from Antrim County following the 2020 presidential election and to send them over to a team of allies to the former president. In an initial tabulation of the county's votes in the 2020 presidential election, the voting machines showed then-candidate Joe Biden had beaten Trump by 3,000 votes, The Washington...

  • Seven things you can do in your 60s to guarantee a longer life

    When a person reaches a certain age, it’s understandable to assume our health is going in one direction – and it’s almost certainly not a positive one. The route to old age seems carpeted with misery and indignity: heart disease, joint issues, cognitive problems. We go into “decline”.

  • Team effort of several Fort Bend County agencies leads to arrest of dozens of human traffickers

    A total of 41 alleged traffickers and "sex buyers" were arrested by authorities in Fort Bend County and seven victims were found, one of whom was underage.

  • Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy update: Key agreement reached ahead of confirmation hearing

    The official group representing abuse survivors has reached an agreement with BSA. What's in that plan? Who will get a payout? Here's what we know.

  • India says Tesla cars won’t get tax relief if they are made in China

    Tesla wants to sell in India but doesn't want to produce locally.