Trae Young’s New $20 Million LA Mansion Comes With a Safe Room and 800-Gallon Fish Tank

An NFL all-pro has handed his home over to an NBA all-star.

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young has bought the Los Angeles-area mansion built by the former Green Bay Packer great Clay Matthews, according to new reporting from The Wall Street Journal. Previously, the buyer had been unknown, but thanks to property records and people familiar with the deal, the Journal was able to find out that Young is the anonymous new homeowner.

More from Robb Report

The living room

The 14,000-square-foot Calabasas mansion was built by Matthews and his wife in the French Provincial style. The couple had initially planned for it to be their “forever home,” but they reconsidered their plans once Matthews was released by the Los Angeles Rams. Now Young gets to enjoy the (very plentiful) fruits of their labor.

Along with its seven bedroom and all the usual accoutrements, the property has a host of amazing amenities. There’s a home theater, a wine cellar and a wood-paneled game room with a billiards table. On the more unusual side, a secret door in the library leads to a safe room and one of the walls features an 800-gallon saltwater aquarium (Matthews had originally wanted it to take up the whole wall, but he downsized at his wife’s request). A spokesperson for the listing told The Wall Street Journal in 2021, when the home was first listed, that the couple would consider parting with the fish along with the property. It wasn’t revealed whether Young had taken them up on the offer.

The library, which houses an 800-gallon fish tank

To full take advantage of LA weather, the outside of the house also includes some pretty incredible additions. Of course, given the athlete ownership, there’s a sports court, but there’s also a large pool, a goldfish pond, a rose garden, an orchard, a fire pit and a pergola. That gives you plenty of options for unwinding after a long workout or some time spent shooting hoops.

Story continues

The Matthewses purchased the land for the home for only $2.6 million in 2013. When they first listed the property, they were asking a cool $30 mil, but the price dropped a couple of times before Young bought it for $20 million. Given the fact that the baller currently plays for the Atlanta Hawks, it’s unclear whether this will be his forever home either. But it appears he has a new off-season abode.

Click here to see all the images of 25314 Prado de la Felicidad.

Trae Young and his new home

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.