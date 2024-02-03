Trae Young posts 32 points, 15 assists as the Hawks beat the Suns 129-120

CORRECTS ID TO TRAE YOUNG - Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives againsty Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young had 32 points and 15 assists and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Phoenix Suns 129-120 on Friday night.

Young, who was not selected for the upcoming All-Star game, shot 7 for 11 from 3-point distance and added two steals. He entered the game averaging 27 points and 10.9 assists.

Bogdan Bogdanovic came off the bench to hit 4 of 7 shots from long distance and finish with 23 points for Atlanta, which has won three straight games. Dejounte Murray scored 22 points and Jalen Johnson 16.

Plenty of fans sported Kevin Durant jerseys for the Phoenix star's only visit to Atlanta. He led the Suns with 35 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Devin Booker added 24 points.

But Young was the star of the game, accounting for the bulk of the Hawks' 17 3-pointers and, at one point, hitting a shot from behind the backboard. That basket didn't count, however, because it came after the whistle.

The Suns entered the game having won nine of their last 11 games, with all but three of those contests being road games.

The Hawks went on an 11-0 run at the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth, with five team members scoring in the spurt. Atlanta led 104-95 after three periods.

Atlanta's Saddiq Bey sprained his ankle late in the first half and did not play in the second half. He finished with two points on 1-of-7 shooting.

Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (knee) sat out after making his return Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers following a 19-game absence. He is expected to play Saturday against the Warriors.

UP NEXT

Suns: At the Wizards on Sunday in the final game of a seven-game trip.

Hawks: Host the Warriors on Saturday.

