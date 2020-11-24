Traeger Files Patent Infringement Complaints Against Green Mountain Grills In The International Trade Commission And Federal District Court Alleging Infringement Of Two Of Traeger's WiFIRE® Patents

Traeger Seeks to Stop Green Mountain from Importing Infringing Grills

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Traeger Pellet Grills LLC ("Traeger") announced today that it has filed a complaint with the United States International Trade Commission ("ITC") alleging that GMG Products, Inc. ("GMG"), the maker of Green Mountain grills, has engaged in the unlawful importation and sale of grills that infringe one or more claims of two Traeger patents. Traeger requested that the ITC institute an investigation into GMG's infringing imports and issue an exclusion order to bar importation of GMG's cloud-connected grills that can be controlled from any location via a mobile device.

Traeger today also filed a complaint against GMG in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada alleging that GMG infringes the same patents and is seeking to permanently enjoin GMG from further infringement, as well as the recovery of monetary damages for willful infringement.

"Ever since Traeger invented the wood pellet grill over 30 years ago, Traeger has been pushing the boundaries of outdoor cooking. Traeger is constantly reinventing the way people around the world think about grilling, not only through remarkable wood-fired taste, but also through convenience enabled by our technology," said Jeremy Andrus, CEO of Traeger Grills. "We innovate because we love wood-fired grilling. Our patent portfolio represents years of development of innovative features that our customers rely on. When our hard work is copied by others, we will act to defend the interests of our company and our customers."

GMG initially claimed that Traeger's patents were invalid and filed a series of validity reviews at the U.S. Patent and Office, which rejected GMG's claims and confirmed the patentability of Traeger's innovative technology.

About Traeger

Traeger Grills, headquartered in Salt Lake City, has been revolutionizing BBQ grilling and outdoor cooking for over 30 years with one simple, all-encompassing cooking solution. Traeger pellet grills use 100% all-natural hardwood fuel to infuse food with flavorful smoke, making food taste delicious and most of all, memorable. As the inventor of the original and world's top selling wood-fired grill, Traeger utilizes wood-fired convection power to provide 6-in-1 versatility; grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and BBQ meals to perfection every time. Visit www.traegergrills.com for more information and to purchase Traeger grills and accessories.

About Traeger's WiFIRE® Technology

Traeger's patented WiFIRE® technology gives users the freedom to grill on the go anytime, from anywhere and is protected by an extensive portfolio of patents issued in the U.S. and internationally.

