All traffic on I-75 north of Gainesville stopped, shots fired at law enforcement

Image from state traffic camera on I-75 at the 407 mile marker, showing southbound traffic stalled Thursday at 1 p.m.

A man who brought Interstate 75 traffic to a halt north of Alachua Thursday afternoon was caught after an hours-long manhunt when he ditched his car during a traffic stop, fired shots and ran off.

Alachua County Sheriff's Capt. Kaley Behl reported about at 4:15 that the man has been apprehended but did not yet have details.

All travel on Interstate 75, northbound and southbound lanes, north of Gainesville in Alachua County was stopped at the 406 mile marker due to a shooting incident, according to an email from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Motorist were advised to seek other routes, until further advised, according to Lt Patrick Riordan, FHP public affairs officer. Riordan reported at about $:40 p.m. that the southbound lanes were reopened.

The 406 mile marker is north of the city of Alachua, near River Rise State Park.

A man pursued by law enforcement on Interstate 75 reportedly ditched his car at the Alachua County line, fired shots and is being hunted by multiple agencies.

What we know: I-75 north of Gainesville got shut down today for a shooting.

“He got out on foot and ran,” Behl said just before 1 p.m. “They have the helicopter up and dogs. They are setting up a perimeter.”

Behl added the incident began when the Columbia County sheriff's office tried to pull the man over for speeding.

Riordan said traffic diverted from I-75 at the Alachua interchange northbound and at the U.S. 41 interchange in Columbia County southbound.

Traffic was being diverted on I-75 northbound on Thursday after there was gunfire and a manhunt involving Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

Behl said the case started in Columbia County. She wasn’t sure which started pursuing the man, but he stopped along the southbound lanes and ran. Calls to 911 reported the man was shooting at law enforcement.

This story is developing and will be updated throughout the day.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: I-75 shooting: Interstate traffic stopped north of Gainesville