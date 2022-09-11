Traffic on I-95 in Palm Bay diverted for hours after person jumps or falls from overpass

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

PALM BAY — Brevard County sheriff’s investigators shut down a portion of Interstate 95 early this morning after someone jumped or fell from the Minton Road overpass.

Details on the person's condition, as well as their name, gender or age, were not immediately available.

Thousands of motorists were diverted from the northbound interstate lanes at about 5 a.m. as investigators recovered information and evidence.

The Florida Highway Patrol was notified about the case but the sheriff’s office was the primary agency on the incident. Palm Bay police assisted with traffic control in and around the interstate exit and a portion of Minton Road.

