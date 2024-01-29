Traffic Advisory: Construction work will cause delays around Brooks Bridge starting Monday

FORT WALTON BEACH — Drivers traveling along U.S. 98 may experience some delays as work crews will install powerlines near Santa Rosa Boulevard just east of the Brooks Bridge beginning on Monday, Jan. 29, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The closures will be intermittent and impact all four lanes. Law enforcement and signage will be in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

The Florida Department of Transportation reminds drivers to use caution while traveling through a work zone and to be on the lookout for construction workers and equipment.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Construction work will cause delays near Brooks Bridge