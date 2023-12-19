Traffic advisory issued for Thursday's TSO show at Mohegan Sun Arena

Dec. 19—WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Prepare for a musical journey like no other this winter as Trans-Siberian Orchestra's (TSO) spectacular annual holiday tradition returns to Wilkes-Barre this week — but the journey to get there could take a while.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police issued a traffic advisory ahead of the 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. shows.

A news release stated:

—Expect significant traffic congestion starting at approximately: 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the vicinity of the arena, including Highland Park Boulevard; Exit 168 of Interstate 81; Route 309; and Mundy Street around the Wyoming Valley Mall.

—All traffic for the Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Township Commons, Arena Hub Plaza and surrounding areas are encouraged to use exit 170B on Interstate 81 between the hours of 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

—The Mohegan Sun Arena parking lot will open at 12:30 p.m. for the 2:30 p.m. TSO show. Event doors are scheduled to open at 1 p.m.

—For the 2:30 p.m. performance only, traffic exiting the arena onto Highland Park Boulevard at the main exit (marquee) and turning right toward Mundy Street will be forced into the mall parking lot or to turn left onto Mundy Street. The right turn lane to enter Mundy Street will be shut down for the egress until the lot is clear.

—The Mohegan Sun Arena parking lot will open at approximately 6:15 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show. Traffic coming to the 7:30 p.m. show is encouraged to not arrive in the vicinity of the arena until this time. Event doors are scheduled to open at or before 6:30 p.m..

—All traffic will exit the lot from the 2:30 p.m. show before opening the lot for the 7:30 p.m. show.

—Customers with VIP Parking or Reserved Parking are encouraged to use the left-hand lane when entering the parking lot from Highland Park Boulevard.

—All ticket holders are also encouraged to carpool to the event where possible.

—There are 6 lanes of traffic entering the Mohegan Sun Arena parking lot — 4 from Highland Park Boulevard and 2 from Mundy Street.

—For the latest event updates, visit — MoheganSunArenaPA.com.

Trans Siberian Orchestra, the multi-platinum rock group, which has consistently hit the upper-reaches of the touring charts for the past 15 years, will bring their highly anticipated 2023 Winter Tour, titled "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve — the Best of TSO & More" — to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza this Thursday for two performances.

And this year's tour promises a new and larger presentation of the beloved holiday tradition, "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve," which has captured the hearts of multiple generations.

Venue security and bag policies

In order to best ensure guests' safety, ASM Global, the management staff at Mohegan Sun Arena, will be screening all attendees using a walk-through metal detector prior to arena admission. In cases in which a person, by reason of medical necessity, is unable to submit to this screening process, that person may request a manual pat down by security.

—Bags that are clear and measure 12"x12"x6" or less or one-gallon plastic freezer bags (Ziplock or similar) will be permitted inside the venue with personal belongings such as medical items, coats, cameras, binoculars and child care items. One bag may be brought in per person.

—A wristlet with or without a strap no larger than 4"x6"x1" will also be allowed inside the venue without being placed into a clear bag and is subject to search upon arrival.

—All items such as cell phones, keys, and wallets should be removed from a guest's pocket when passing through the metal detectors (subject to change).

—Compact umbrellas are allowed in the venue (under 12 inches when compacted). No golf umbrellas or umbrellas with a pointed edge are permitted. Guests must walk through the metal detectors with the umbrella and it is subject to inspection.

—For additional details, visit — MoheganSunArenaPA.com

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.