Traffic advisory: Weekday work on Route 138 north in Raynham to cause delays, detours

RAYNHAM - Drivers going northbound on Route 138 between Elm Street and the Old Raynham Dog Track should expect traffic delays Dec. 18 to 20.

According to the The Massachusetts Department of Transportation, workers will be milling and paving the drainage trenches along this stretch of roadway.

Mass DOT officials said the work will require northbound drivers on Route 138 to detour onto three side streets until the construction is completed.

Work will take place Monday, Dec. 18 to Wednesday, Dec. 20 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

According to state officials, the upgrades to the Route 138 drainage trenches would require northbound drivers to detour by turning right onto Elm Street, turning left onto Ann Street, and turning left onto Robinson Street.

“Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution,” state officials added.

Drivers going northbound on Route 138 in Raynham will be detoured onto Elm Street while drainage trenches are upgraded along the roadway between Raynham Park and Elm Street

Trench work could be delayed if there is inclement weather or an emergency.

Information about the road work and schedule will be listed on Mass DOT’s website http://www.mass.511.com which provides viewers with images of the upgrades.

The website also contains up-to-date information about Route 138 traffic conditions and travel times along the roadway.

According to state officials, “Users can subscribe to receive text and email alerts for traffic conditions."

Residents can check the Mass DOT website for roadway construction and traffic alerts. Motorists can dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: Mass DOT warns drivers to expect delays on Route 138 in Raynham