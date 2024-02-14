Traffic alert: I-595 lanes shut down after Broward school bus rolls over, trooper say

A Broward County school bus rolled over on Interstate 595 on Wednesday, causing a stretch of the highway to be closed, troopers said. Only one person was injured and no children were inside.

Around 11 a.m., the yellow bus flipped on I-595 just east of I-75 near Flamingo Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Authorities did not say what caused the bus to roll over.

The driver and a passenger were inside. The passenger suffered minor injuries.

The left westbound lane on the Express lanes of I-595 are blocked.

This is a developing story.