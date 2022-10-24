Traffic alert: I-95 reopened after motorcyclist shot dead on the highway in Miami

A stretch of Interstate 95 in Miami reopened early Monday after a motorcyclist was shot on the highway, according to authorities.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday between Northwest 69th and 79th streets and shut down southbound lanes for hours Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Miami Herald news partner CBS Miami reported that the motorcyclist died at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol went to the scene and found the man shot several times, according to WPLG-Channel 10. Miami paramedics took him to the Ryder Trauma Center, about five miles south.

Miami police are investigating the shooting, and did not immediately give a motive or discuss suspects.

Miami’s homicide unit is “canvassing the area looking for any witnesses,” police spokesperson Kiara Delva told reporters on the scene.

This report will be updated.