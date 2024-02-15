Traffic alert: I-95 south shut down near Miami Gardens after Coca-Cola truck overturns

The southbound lanes of Interstate 95 were shut down Thursday morning after a Coca-Cola semi-truck overturned near Miami Gardens.

The crash happened between Ives Dairy Road and Miami Gardens Drive in Northeast Miami-Dade.

According to Miami Herald news partner CBS News Miami, only one express lane remained open as of 7 a.m. Video from the highway showed the Coke truck’s cargo spilled on the roadway and a bulldozer clearing out the soda bottles.

An industrial-size crane has arrived to put the 18-wheeler back on its tires. Southbound traffic delays go beyond Pembroke Road, nearing Hollywood Boulevard.

MAJOR MIAMI TRAFFIC ALERT: I-95 South @ Miami Gardens Drive and overturned tractor trailer with SODA all over the roadway. has ALL SB Lanes CLOSED traffic is being driveled tot the one express lane. Delays back into the Broward county! Use Turnpike/441 https://t.co/Fu6vGsWVbq — Total Traffic Miami  (@TotalTrafficMIA) February 15, 2024

To avoid the backup, drivers should take Florida’s Turnpike or U.S. 441.

This article will be updated when more information is available.