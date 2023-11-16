Traffic Alert: Busy Boston road shutdown as demonstrators call for Israeli ceasefire

A busy Boston road is shut down as demonstrators call for Israeli ceasefire.

Hundreds of Boston Jews and allies are protesting and demanding Elizabeth Warren support an immediate ceasefire and use her influence to stop the Israeli government’s ongoing massacre in Gaza.

According to Boston Police, the BU bridge at Commonwealth Ave is closed and drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

Pedestrian traffic is not affected on Commonwealth Ave

This is not the first protest in Boston, on Sunday, a Pro-Palestinian group marched through Boston and Cambridge calling for ceasefire in Gaza.

Traffic Advisory: the BU Bridge at Commonwealth Ave is shut down due to protesters. Please seek an alternative route. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) November 16, 2023

