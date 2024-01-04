TRAFFIC ALERT: Deadly crash has section of SR-429 shut down in Orange County

A deadly crash Thursday morning as a section of State Road 429 shut down in Orange County.

The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. on SR-429 near West Ponkan Road.

All southbound lanes of SR-429 are shut down in the area.

It’s unclear how many vehicles are involved and how long the closure will continue.

Drivers should seek an alternate route by using SR-46 to Orange Blossom Trail.

Channel 9 has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

