Traffic alert: Delays expected on I-75 in Central Kentucky due to overturned tractor-trailer

Christopher Leach
·1 min read

Multiple lanes of Interstate 75 in Madison County will be blocked off for several hours Thursday due to an overturned tractor-trailer, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The incident happened in the northbound lanes of the interstate at mile-marker 83 near Berea. At approximately 12:30 p.m., the transportation cabinet said the left and middle lanes of the road will be blocked off for roughly four hours.

It’s unknown what caused the tractor-trailer to overturn. Kentucky State Police said to expect delays.

This is a developing story and may be updated.