Traffic alert: Dense fog is reducing visibility during South Florida morning rush hour

Dense fog is cutting visibility and causing hazardous driving conditions on South Florida roads during the morning rush hour, the National Weather Service in Miami said Monday.

Affected areas include portions of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, where drivers may only be able to see ahead one-quarter of a mile or less.

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m.

“If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you,” the weather agency said.

Here’s the list of locations included in the advisory:

▪ Hollywood

▪ Pembroke Pines

▪ Coral Springs

▪ Sawgrass Mills mall

▪ Sunrise

▪ Davie

▪ Miramar

▪ Hialeah

▪ Kendall

▪ Carol City

▪ Northwest Cape Sable

▪ Mahogany Hammock

▪ Royal Palm Ranger

▪ Lion Country Safari Park

▪ Wellington

▪ Caloosa

▪ Royal Palm Beach

▪ The Acreage, Belle Glade

