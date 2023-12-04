Traffic alert: Dense fog is reducing visibility during South Florida morning rush hour

Omar Rodríguez Ortiz
·1 min read
1
National Weather Service in Miami

Dense fog is cutting visibility and causing hazardous driving conditions on South Florida roads during the morning rush hour, the National Weather Service in Miami said Monday.

Affected areas include portions of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, where drivers may only be able to see ahead one-quarter of a mile or less.

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m.

“If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you,” the weather agency said.

Here’s the list of locations included in the advisory:

Hollywood

Pembroke Pines

Coral Springs

Sawgrass Mills mall

Sunrise

Davie

Miramar

Hialeah

Kendall

Carol City

Northwest Cape Sable

Mahogany Hammock

Royal Palm Ranger

Lion Country Safari Park

Wellington

Caloosa

Royal Palm Beach

The Acreage, Belle Glade

