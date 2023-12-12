Traffic Alert: Expect delays on I-90 eastbound

(WJW) – Crashes on I-90 eastbound caused delays Tuesday morning.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the left lane is blocked on I-90 East at West Blvd/Lorain Ave because of a crash that happened around 7:30 a.m.

Earlier, around 7 a.m., two right lanes were blocked on I-90 East beyond W. 44th Street and W. 41st Street because of a crash involving five vehicles. That crash scene has since been cleared.

Fire and EMS now on scene https://t.co/Qeh7BoGHSx — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) December 12, 2023

There has been no word on what caused either of the crashes.

