Traffic alert: FHP closes U.S. 1 into Florida Keys after tractor trailer crash

Florida Highway Patrol troopers shut down traffic in and out of the Keys Thursday morning to clean up the aftermath of a tractor trailer crash.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 10 a.m. at mile marker 111, on the Miami-Dade County end of the 18 Mile Stretch of U.S. 1 that leads to Key Largo from Florida City on the mainland.

Troopers diverted traffic to Card Sound Road, the only other road that connects the mainland to the Keys, according to a sheriff’s office alert.

No injuries were reported, and the road was expected to reopen once fuel from the truck was cleaned up.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.