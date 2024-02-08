Traffic alert: Fiery crash, chopper landing shuts down the turnpike in NW Miami-Dade

Florida’s Turnpike extension was shut down in all directions Thursday morning in northwest Miami-Dade following a fiery multi-vehicle crash and after a rescue helicopter landed on the highway.

The morning rush hour crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike, near Interstate 95.

The helicopter took off from the northbound lanes of the highway shortly after, but several lanes remained closed as of 9 a.m.

Drivers are encouraged to take other routes.

This article will be updated when more information is available.