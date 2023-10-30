Traffic alert: Key intersection near Tates Creek schools campus to close for months

A key intersection near the Tates Creek schools campus will be closed starting this week for sewer line replacement, city officials said.

The intersection of Centre Parkway and Greentree Road will be closed for several months. Greentree Road will be closed to through traffic from Castleton Way to Gainesway Drive.

Drivers should use Appian Way to reach the Tates Creek campus, which includes elementary, middle and high schools.

Tates Creek Road can be used to travel from Armstrong Mill to Gainesway Drive.

The work, which may take up to a year, is being done in sections to replace approximately 6,000 feet of sanitary sewer pipe from Armstrong Mill to New Circle Road. The work is part of a more than $590 million upgrade to the city’s sewer and stormwater systems that was mandated through an Environmental Protection Agency consent decree.

A key intersection on Greentree and Centre Parkway will be closed for several months for a sewer line replacement project in the area. Motorists are being asked to use Appian Way to access to the Tates Creek school campus.