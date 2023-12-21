TRAFFIC ALERT: Right lane closed on I-75 NB in Harrison Township

A crash with reported injuries has shut down some northbound lanes of I-75 in Harrison Township.

Around 9:15 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to I-75 northbound in the area of Needmore Road, according to initial reports.

OSP dispatchers said the crash involved a single vehicle that had rolled over on the right side of the roadway.

Currently, the right lane is closed as crews work to clear the crash.

Further details were not available.

We are working to learn more and will update as new details become available.