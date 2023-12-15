Traffic alert: All lanes closed on Sprain at Bronx River Parkway due to car crash

Both the north and southbound lanes of the Sprain Brook Parkway are closed Friday at the split near the Bronx River Parkway in Yonkers after a major car crash.

New York State Police said lanes are shut down from the start of the Sprain Brook Parkway in Eastchester to exit 100 in Yonkers. Traffic is being diverted after a vehicle pursuit involving the NYPD ended in a crash around 11:40 a.m.

Police say southbound traffic on the Sprain Brook Parkway is being diverted to Central Avenue, while northbound traffic is being directed to remain on the Bronx River Parkway.

State Police say NYPD is investigating the incident.

