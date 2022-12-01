A body was found next to a car on I-95 in Broward, closing lanes for hours. What we know

A death investigation is underway after a body was found next to a car on Interstate 95 in Broward County early Thursday.

The investigation closed southbound lanes of I-95 near Oakland Park Boulevard for several hours. The Broward County Sheriff Office said it was notified about the body around 12:15 a.m. Oakland Park Fire Rescue and the Florida Highway Patrol also responded.

The body was taken to the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office, which will determine the cause and manner of death.

The sheriff’s office says its homicide detectives are investigating the death.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation should call police.

This bulletin will be updated.