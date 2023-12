A large vehicle flipped on its side and blocked for hours several northbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Hollywood on Friday morning.

The crash, first reported around 8:20 a.m., shut down four lanes north of Taft Street, according to fl511.com. Around 10:40 a.m., heavy-duty tow trucks lifted the vehicle and moved it to the emergency lane. The lanes were reopened shortly after.

Heavy-duty tow trucks try lifting large vehicle that flipped on its side and blocked several northbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Hollywood, Florida, on the morning of Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

Traffic was backed up for miles.