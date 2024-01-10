Traffic alert: Major slowdowns on tap for Tacoma Narrows Bridge on Wednesday

Drivers can expect major slowdowns westbound on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge on Wednesday.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, crews will be doing repairs on the bridge between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. That will have the three right lanes of the westbound span closed during that period.

The westbound on-ramp from Jackson Avenue will also close.

All lanes of the eastbound span will remain open.

