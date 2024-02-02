Traffic alert: NB I-95 ramp to Florida’s Turnpike closed due to police investigation

The northbound ramp of Interstate-95 to Florida’s Turnpike is closed Friday morning after two “juveniles” had a “medical emergency,” Miami-Dade police said.

The first Tri-Rail trains are experiencing delays “due to police activity on the tracks,” which run under the Golden Glades Interchange, the train company said on X, formerly Twitter.

“A bus bridge between the Hollywood and Golden Glades stations will be in place to avoid the area,” Tri-Rail said.

The westbound off-ramp of State Road 826 is also shut down.

First Tri-Rail trains in the morning of Friday 2/2 will experience delays due to police activity on the tracks. A bus bridge between the Hollywood and Golden Glades stations will be in place to avoid the area. Further updates will follow. — Tri-Rail (@Tri_Rail) February 2, 2024

This article will be updated when more information is available.