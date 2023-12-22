All lanes reopen on NE Ohio Turnpike bridge

*The above video shows Fox 8’s Gabe Spiegel talking about the Ohio Turnpike traffic alert Friday*

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — All lanes have reopened Friday afternoon on the Ohio Turnpike in Cuyahoga County.

The westbound right and center lanes of the Rocky River Bridge on the Ohio Turnpike at milepost 157.4 in Olmsted Falls were closed “for emergency bridge deck repairs,” according to turnpike officials.

According to Turnpike officials as of 3:30 p.m. Friday, these repairs are complete.

Turnpike officials recommended this alternate route:

Westbound traffic traveling through this area should consider exiting at Toll Plaza 161 (Strongsville), taking I-71 north to I-480 westbound and re-entering the Ohio Turnpike at Toll Plaza 151 (North Ridgeville) or Toll Plaza 152 (North Olmsted).

The closure was expected to last until about 4 p.m. Friday but has since reopened.

